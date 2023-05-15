Advanced search
    5108   JP3830800003

BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION

(5108)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-15 am EDT
5635.00 JPY   +1.75%
03:18aBridgestone : Mid-Term Business Plan - Planning process update
PU
02:18aBridgestone : Business and Financial Results for Q1 2023
PU
04/25SMX Invisible Marker Technology Can Be The Largest Contributor To Global Circular Economy Initiatives...Here's Why ($SMX)
AQ
Bridgestone : Mid-Term Business Plan - Planning process update

05/15/2023 | 03:18am EDT
2023

May 15, 2023　　Mid-Term Business Plan (2024-2026) Planning process update

Mar 10, 2023　　Bridgestone Motorsport's 60th anniversary event

Feb 16, 2023　　Mid-Term Business Plan (2021-2023) Progress Update

2022

Nov 10, 2022　　Mid-Term Business Plan (2021-2023) Progress Update

Aug 31, 2022　　2030 Long Term Strategic Aspiration

Aug 10, 2022　　Mid-Term Business Plan (2021-2023) Progress Update

Apr 21, 2022　　Bridgestone Innovation Park Opening Ceremony (Tokyo, Kodaira)

Feb 15, 2022　　Mid-Term Business Plan (2021-2023) Progress Update

2021

Nov 11, 2021　　Mid-Term Business Plan (2021-2023) Progress Update

Aug 10, 2021　　Mid-Term Business Plan (2021-2023) Progress Update

May 17, 2021　　Mid-Term Business Plan (2021-2023) Progress Update

Feb 16, 2021　　Mid-Term Business Plan (2021-2023)

2020

Dec 22, 2020　　Mid-Long Term Business Strategy - with sustainability at the core

Nov 12, 2020　　Mid-Long Term Business Strategy Update

Sep 15, 2020　　Mid-Long Term Business Strategy Update

Aug 07, 2020　　Mid-Long Term Business Strategy Update

Jul 08, 2020　　Mid-Long Term Business Strategy Framework

All files are in Adobe Acrobat Format. To view them, you will need to download Adobe Reader.

Disclaimer

Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 07:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 214 B 31 135 M 31 135 M
Net income 2023 352 B 2 600 M 2 600 M
Net cash 2023 138 B 1 021 M 1 021 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 3,66%
Capitalization 3 790 B 28 008 M 28 008 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 129 262
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
Bridgestone Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5 538,00 JPY
Average target price 5 604,55 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shuichi Ishibashi Global Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masuo Yoshimatsu Global CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Masato Sakano General Manager-Tire Development 3
Paolo Ferrari Co-Global COO & Executive Officer
Masahiro Higashi GM-New Business Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION18.06%28 008
MICHELIN (CGDE)11.80%22 529
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY44.53%4 158
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-1.70%4 145
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.43.54%3 508
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.10.07%2 464
