The Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2024 Integrated Report highlights Bridgestone's value creation in alignment with its Mid Term Business Plan (2024-2026) (24MBP), which outlines the execution plans to build a foundation for sustainable value creation. The plan was formulated based on the 2030 Long Term Strategic Aspiration*2 which is a north star of its corporate transformation. Also, this integrated report serves as a role of an invitation for value co-creation, by conveying a clear strategic vision and progress toward it.

"In our 2024 Integrated Report, we share with our stakeholders our thoughts and progress on the initiatives in action as we transform into a sustainable solutions company, based on the 24MBP story line. By clearly presenting the roadmap for our transformation to you, we hope you will join us on our journey toward the realization of a sustainable society. Bridgestone will continue to take on the challenge to build a foundation for sustainable value creation relentlessly by pursuing "Passion for Excellence" and focusing on execution and delivering results under the 24MBP."

The following is an overview of the topics, key points, and activity progress reported within the Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2024 Integrated Report.

Mid Term Business Plan (2024-2026): 24MBP

A summary Mid Term Business Plan (2021-2023) and an outline of 24MBP shows the progress and continuing initiatives that are creating value toward the 2030 Long Term Strategic Aspiration. This includes changes in the business environment, the company's response to global management risks, global management indicators and new & true "glocal" (global - local) management structure which maximize effectiveness & efficiency.

24MBP Business shaping scenario: Further Focus on Value Creation