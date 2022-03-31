Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Bridgestone Corporation
  News
  Summary
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION

Bridgestone : Selected for Inclusion in FTSE4Good Index Series for the Fourth Consecutive Year

03/31/2022 | 02:06am EDT
  • High environmental, social, and governance scores maintained.
  • Efforts for realizing a sustainable supply chain ramped up following revision of Global Sustainable Procurement Policy to reflect requirements of Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber.

Tokyo (March 31, 2022) ― Bridgestone Corporation today announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series, a widely recognized environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment index, for the fourth consecutive year.The Bridgestone Group will continue various initiatives across its value chain as it strives to achieve its commitments for "Ecology: Committed to advancing sustainable tire technologies and solutions that preserve the environment for future generations" and "Energy: Committed to the realization of a carbon neutral mobility society" stated in the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment"*1.

The FTSE4Good Index Series is a stock index compiled by FTSE Russell.*2 This index is comprised of companies that implement superior ESG risk countermeasures and is designed for the purpose of promoting investment that emphasizes corporate ESG initiatives.

The decision to include Bridgestone in this selection is a reflection of its efforts to achieve material circularity,*3 based on the goal of contributing to the creation of a circular economy defined in Milestone 2030. In this year's evaluation, Bridgestone received positive appraisals of its ramped-up efforts for realizing a sustainable supply chain. These efforts are shaped by Bridgestone's new Global Sustainable Procurement Policy, which was revised to reflect the requirements of the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber.*4　Moreover, the Company maintained high scores in the environmental, social, and governance areas accented by perfect scores in the "pollution　and resources" and "supply chain" subcategories that contribute to the environmental score. These perfect scores follow those received in the same categories in the previous year.

On the environmental front, the Bridgestone Group is accelerating initiatives to link its business model to efforts to promote circular economy and carbon neutrality across the value chain. Our CO2 emissions reduction initiatives are aimed at accomplishing our long-term environmental target of achieving a carbon neutral state by 2050, based on which we are working to achieve the targets of Milestone 2030, specifically reducing total CO2 emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) by 50% from 2011's level by 2030. At the same time, we aim to contribute to the creation of a circular economy by accomplishing our targets of increasing the ratio of recycled materials and renewable materials to total raw materials to 40% by 2030 and achieving 100% sustainable materials by 2050.Bridgestone will evolve into a sustainable solution company contributing to the realization of a sustainable society.

*1 The Bridgestone Group newly established its corporate commitment, the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" to realize its vision: "Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company." This commitment will serve as the Group's axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" consists of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that the Group will commit to creating through Bridgestone-like "purpose" and "process", together with employees, society, its partners and customers to realize a sustainable society.
https://www.bridgestone.com/corporate/news/2022030101.html

*2 FTSE Russel is a major U.K.-based global index provider that is part of the London Stock Exchange Group.

*3 Material circularity is a concept that shows the circularity of raw materials. The Bridgestone Group uses the ratio of recycled materials and renewable materials to total raw materials as an indicator of material circularity.

*4 Link for more information on Global Platform for Sustainable　Natural Rubber (GPSNR)

Relevant Links:
Long-term environmental vision: Looking ahead to the world in 2050
Bridgestone Receives Highest Rating in CDP2021's Supplier Engagement Rating for the 5th time for Third Consecutive Year
Bridgestone Recognized Excellence in Global Water Stewardship

About Bridgestone Corporation:
Bridgestone is a global leader in tires and rubber building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company employs approximately 140,000 people globally and conducts business in more than 150 countries and territories worldwide. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

Disclaimer

Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 06:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
