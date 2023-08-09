PS demand - REP -

Trend from 2020 to 2023 (N. America & Europe)

sell-in demand recovered reflecting sell-out recovery from COVID-19 impacts. In 2H 2022, sell-out declined in both N. America & Europe due to the economic slowdown in these regions. Distribution inventory increased and sell-in demand declined.

2023 demand forecast (N. America & Europe)(vs. same period prior year)

N. America - Gradual recovery from 2Q, expected to continue in 2H Europe - Expect recovery from 2H, but slower than initial assumptions Sell-in: N. America - With the completion of distribution inventory adjustments by the end of 1H, expect demand recovery in 2H, but slower than assumptions. Decline vs. prior year for the year.

Europe - Distribution inventory levels remain high at the end of 1H, and demand significantly declined vs. prior year for 1H. Sell-out recovery remains slow in 2H, and with distribution inventory adjustments, sell-in will decline vs. prior year for the year.