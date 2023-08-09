Summary of Financial Results for 1st Half 2023 & Fiscal 2023 Guidance

August 9, 2023

Summary

  1. Business environment assessment (tire demand trend)
  2. Toward a "strong" Bridgestone capable of adapting to change
  3. Summary of financial results for 1st Half 2023
  4. Fiscal 2023 guidance

Summary

< Business environment >

1st Half & full year 2023: Replacement tire demand in North America & Europe is

more severe than initial assumptions

  • Managed "increase in premium tire sales volume and improvement in price and sales mix" flexibly & agilely;
    Secured financial results for 1st Half, partly thanks to the tailwind from the currency exchange
  • Continue management with the same stance in 2nd Half of 2023

1. Business environment assessment - Original equipment tires (PS/TB) -

PS/TB demand - OE -

Trend from 2020 to 2023 - common for PS & TB* -

  • Demand declined fromCOVID-19impacts in 2020 and shortage of semiconductors from 2021 to 1H 2022. However, with the alleviation of semiconductor shortage and resulting recovery in new car production from 2H 2022, tire demand also recovered.

2023 demand forecast - common for PS & TB - (vs. same period prior year)

  • With the alleviation of semiconductor shortage, demand recovery vs. prior year will continue (may partially differ by region)

Demand for PS 18 inch and above - OE -

Trend from 2020 to 2023 (N. America & Europe)

  • Resilient demand maintained reflecting the shift to larger vehicles & EVs for new cars

2023 demand forecast (N. America & Europe)(vs. same period prior year)

  • Maintain resilient demand and grow vs. prior year from continued demand recovery due to the alleviation of semiconductor shortage, and the shift to larger vehicles & EVs for new cars

Trend in demand

2023 PS demand forecast

(PS OE - N. America, Europe & Japan)

(vs. same period prior year)

Trend in demand

2023 demand forecast

(PS-HRD* OE: N. America & Europe)

(vs. same period prior year)

N. America

Feb. 108 101-105

assumptions

111 106-110

100

1H

FY

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

results

forecast

Europe

Japan

114

106-110

115

111-115

121

116-120

116

111-115120

115

110

105

100

1H

FY

1H

FY

results

forecast

results

forecast

Feb.

N. America

109

101-105

assumptions

130

130

125

125

120

120

115

113

106-110

115

110

110

105

105

100

1 0

100

1H

FY

2019

2020

2021

2022 2023

results

forecast

Europe

123

121-125

126

121-125

1H FY results forecast

* Demand: Bridgestone estimate

*OE: Tires on new vehicles / PS: Passenger car tires / TB: Truck & bus tires / HRD: High rim diameter

1. Business environment assessment - Passenger car tires (replacement) -

PS demand - REP -

Trend from 2020 to 2023 (N. America & Europe)

  • Until 1H 2022, sell-in demand recovered reflecting sell-out recovery from COVID-19 impacts.
  • In 2H 2022, sell-out declined in both N. America & Europe due to the economic slowdown in these regions. Distribution inventory increased and sell-in demand declined.

2023 demand forecast (N. America & Europe)(vs. same period prior year)

  • Sell-out:N. America - Gradual recovery from 2Q, expected to continue in 2H Europe - Expect recovery from 2H, but slower than initial assumptions
  • Sell-in:N. America - With the completion of distribution inventory adjustments by the end of 1H, expect demand recovery in 2H, but slower than assumptions. Decline vs. prior year for the year.

Europe - Distribution inventory levels remain high at the end of 1H, and demand significantly declined vs. prior year for 1H. Sell-out recovery remains slow in 2H, and with distribution inventory adjustments, sell-in will decline vs. prior year for the year.

Trend in sell-in demand

2023 demand forecast

(vs. same period prior year)

Feb.

N. America

Europe

96

95-99

87

95-99

assumptions

94

95-99

87

90-94

1H

FY

1H

FY

results

forecast

results

forecast

100

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Demand for PS 18 inch and above - REP -

Trend from 2020 to 2023 (N. America & Europe)

  • Relatively resilient, reflecting the shift to large vehicles & Evs

2023 demand forecast (N. America & Europe) (vs. same period prior year)

  • Sell-out:N. America - Solid sell-out throughout the year reflecting the shift to large vehicles & EVs

Europe - Sell-out declined from economic slowdown in 1H.

Expect recovery from 2H.

  • Sell-in:N. America - Demand growth throughout the year reflecting

sell-out trend

Europe - In 1H, slight decline in demand vs. prior year impacted by sell-out decline. Expect recovery in 2H, and same level vs. prior year for the year.

Trend in sell-in demand

2023 demand forecast

(vs. same period prior year)

N. America

Europe

Feb.

101

101-105

91

95-99

assumptions

100

103

101-105

98

100

97

1H

FY

1H

FY

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

results

forecast

results

forecast

* Demand: Bridgestone estimate, Demand for N. America: USTMA (U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association) + TRAC (Tire Rubber Association of Canada) based

