Summary of Financial Results for 1st Half 2023 & Fiscal 2023 Guidance
August 9, 2023
Member of the Board
Global CEO and Representative Executive Officer
Shu Ishibashi
Summary
- Business environment assessment (tire demand trend)
- Toward a "strong" Bridgestone capable of adapting to change
- Summary of financial results for 1st Half 2023
- Fiscal 2023 guidance
Summary
< Business environment >
1st Half & full year 2023: Replacement tire demand in North America & Europe is
more severe than initial assumptions
- Managed "increase in premium tire sales volume and improvement in price and sales mix" flexibly & agilely;
Secured financial results for 1st Half, partly thanks to the tailwind from the currency exchange
- Continue management with the same stance in 2nd Half of 2023
1. Business environment assessment - Original equipment tires (PS/TB) -
PS/TB demand - OE -
Trend from 2020 to 2023 - common for PS & TB* -
- Demand declined fromCOVID-19impacts in 2020 and shortage of semiconductors from 2021 to 1H 2022. However, with the alleviation of semiconductor shortage and resulting recovery in new car production from 2H 2022, tire demand also recovered.
2023 demand forecast - common for PS & TB - (vs. same period prior year)
- With the alleviation of semiconductor shortage, demand recovery vs. prior year will continue (may partially differ by region)
Demand for PS 18 inch and above - OE -
Trend from 2020 to 2023 (N. America & Europe)
- Resilient demand maintained reflecting the shift to larger vehicles & EVs for new cars
2023 demand forecast (N. America & Europe)(vs. same period prior year)
- Maintain resilient demand and grow vs. prior year from continued demand recovery due to the alleviation of semiconductor shortage, and the shift to larger vehicles & EVs for new cars
Trend in demand
2023 PS demand forecast
(PS OE - N. America, Europe & Japan)
(vs. same period prior year)
Trend in demand
2023 demand forecast
(PS-HRD* OE: N. America & Europe)
(vs. same period prior year)
N. America
Feb. 108 101-105
assumptions
111 106-110
100
1H
FY
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
results
forecast
Europe
Japan
114
106-110
115
111-115
121
116-120
116
111-115120
115
110
105
100
1H
FY
1H
FY
results
forecast
results
forecast
Feb.
N. America
109
101-105
assumptions
130
130
125
125
120
120
115
113
106-110
115
110
110
105
105
100
1 0
100
1H
FY
2019
2020
2021
2022 2023
results
forecast
Europe
123
121-125
126
121-125
1H FY results forecast
* Demand: Bridgestone estimate
*OE: Tires on new vehicles / PS: Passenger car tires / TB: Truck & bus tires / HRD: High rim diameter
1. Business environment assessment - Passenger car tires (replacement) -
PS demand - REP -
Trend from 2020 to 2023 (N. America & Europe)
- Until 1H 2022, sell-in demand recovered reflecting sell-out recovery from COVID-19 impacts.
- In 2H 2022, sell-out declined in both N. America & Europe due to the economic slowdown in these regions. Distribution inventory increased and sell-in demand declined.
2023 demand forecast (N. America & Europe)(vs. same period prior year)
- Sell-out:N. America - Gradual recovery from 2Q, expected to continue in 2H Europe - Expect recovery from 2H, but slower than initial assumptions
- Sell-in:N. America - With the completion of distribution inventory adjustments by the end of 1H, expect demand recovery in 2H, but slower than assumptions. Decline vs. prior year for the year.
Europe - Distribution inventory levels remain high at the end of 1H, and demand significantly declined vs. prior year for 1H. Sell-out recovery remains slow in 2H, and with distribution inventory adjustments, sell-in will decline vs. prior year for the year.
Trend in sell-in demand
2023 demand forecast
(vs. same period prior year)
Feb.
N. America
Europe
96
95-99
87
95-99
assumptions
94
95-99
87
90-94
1H
FY
1H
FY
results
forecast
results
forecast
100
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Demand for PS 18 inch and above - REP -
Trend from 2020 to 2023 (N. America & Europe)
- Relatively resilient, reflecting the shift to large vehicles & Evs
2023 demand forecast (N. America & Europe) (vs. same period prior year)
- Sell-out:N. America - Solid sell-out throughout the year reflecting the shift to large vehicles & EVs
Europe - Sell-out declined from economic slowdown in 1H.
Expect recovery from 2H.
- Sell-in:N. America - Demand growth throughout the year reflecting
sell-out trend
Europe - In 1H, slight decline in demand vs. prior year impacted by sell-out decline. Expect recovery in 2H, and same level vs. prior year for the year.
Trend in sell-in demand
2023 demand forecast
(vs. same period prior year)
N. America
Europe
Feb.
101
101-105
91
95-99
assumptions
100
103
101-105
98
100
97
1H
FY
1H
FY
2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
results
forecast
results
forecast
* Demand: Bridgestone estimate, Demand for N. America: USTMA (U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association) + TRAC (Tire Rubber Association of Canada) based
