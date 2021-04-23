Bridgestone : Seven Bridgestone Plants Receive Highest Rating from Caterpillar

Bridgestone's seven factories have earned 'Platinum Level' in Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process Certification.

The certification recognizes suppliers' commitment to quality excellence, and drive a 'zero defects' culture within their organizations.

It demonstrates Bridgestone's commitment to continual improvement in quality, productivity, and efficiency in support of our customers.

Tokyo (April 23, 2021) ― Bridgestone Corporation today announced that, in 2020, a total of seven Bridgestone Group factories were recognized with Platinum Level certification, the highest rating in the Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) of Caterpillar Inc. (Caterpillar), a world-leading manufacturer for construction and mining equipment.

SQEP is a program through which Caterpillar promotes ongoing improvements in suppliers' process management. Among the tens of thousands of suppliers that serve Caterpillar from around the globe, Platinum Level certification is only awarded to suppliers that are able to consistently deliver world-class products and services of impeccable quality. The recognition demonstrates Bridgestone's commitment to pursue improvement in productivity and efficiency, subject to strict quality control across the entire supply chain.

In 2020, as well as 2019, the following seven Bridgestone Group factories earned Platinum Level certification. The Santo André Plant has achieved Platinum Level for nine consecutive years. The Hyogo Plant have been honored for seven consecutive years and the Shimonoseki Plant for six consecutive years, followed by the Hofu Plant and the Des Moines Plant, earning the award for four consecutive years.

Bridgestone Group Plants Receiving Platinum Level Certification in 2020

Name Company name Location Products supplied to Caterpillar Santo André Plant Bridgestone do Brasil Industria e Comercio Ltda. São Paulo State, Brazil Tires for construction equipment Shimonoseki Plant Bridgestone Corporation Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan Tires for construction equipment Hofu Plant Bridgestone Corporation Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan Tires for construction equipment Des Moines Plant Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC. Iowa, United States Tires for construction equipment Kumamoto Plant Bridgestone Corporation Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan Rubber tracks for construction equipment Hyogo Plant Bridgestone Flowtech Corporation Hyogo Prefecture, Japan Hydraulic hoses Jacksonville Plant Bridgestone HosePower, LLC. Florida, United States Hydraulic hoses

The Bridgestone Group supplies Caterpillar with tires, rubber tracks, hydraulic hoses and a wide range of other products for construction and mining equipment on a global basis. Going forward, the Group will continue to leverage its technological prowess to contribute to shaping a future of mobility through the stable supply of products, services and solutions boasting superb quality.