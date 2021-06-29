Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bridgestone Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5108   JP3830800003

BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION

(5108)
  Report
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 06/28
5135 JPY   -0.52%
04:50aBRIDGESTONE  : Stakeholder Engagement
PU
04:29aBRIDGESTONE  : Sustainability Report 2020-2021
PU
03:14aBRIDGESTONE  : Releases 2020-2021 Sustainability Report
PU
Bridgestone : Stakeholder Engagement

06/29/2021 | 04:50am EDT
Stakeholder Engagement

The Bridgestone Group prioritizes engagement with stakeholders as it strives to understand their perspectives and to share its point-of-view as well. For example, in January and December 2020, the Group held meetings on

environmental, social and governance topics with investors. Learnings from stakeholders help inform the Group's business activities as it continues to sustainably grow its business.

Stakeholder

The Bridgestone Group

Communication Channels

Group

Responsibilities

• Responses to Customer Communication Center inquiries

• Analysis, database compilation and internal utilization of customer input

• Developing appealing products/services

• Bridgestone Innovation Gallery dedicated to Bridgestone history and

Customers

• Providing timely response and support

innovation initiatives

• Providing appropriate information

• Websites and social media

• Effectively managing customer information

• Daily sales and service activities (retail stores, dealer channels, online commerce)

• Customer satisfaction survey

• Auto shows and exhibitions

• Annual Shareholders' Meeting

• Corporate Governance Code Report

• Corporate Governance Report

• Financial results review meetings

Shareholders

• Providing appropriate and timely

• Mid-Long Term Business Strategy, Mid Term Business Plan and progress updates

• Investor relations website

information

And Investors

• Reports based on International Integrated Reporting Framework

• Maximizing corporate value

• Individual meetings with investors

• Communications at sustainability-related events

• Discussed the Group's sustainability journey with investors at a January 2020

ESG conference and at a December 2020 ESG conference featuring the global CEO.

Also held individual meetings on ESG topics

• Daily procurement activities

Business

• Ensuring fair and impartial transactions

• Procurement policy explanatory forums/Sustainability seminars

• Communicating Sustainable

• Global Sustainable Procurement Policy rollout

Partners

Procurement Policy

• Supplier awards

• Discussions with management (distributor meetings)

• Bridgestone Code of Conduct, Global Human Rights Policy and Global

Anti-Bribery Policy

• Respecting human rights

• Employee engagement survey

• Personnel evaluation systems and career development consultation

• Promoting diversity and inclusion,

• Talent matching system (job-based employment, open-posting system

including diverse working styles

and job-matching system)

• Developing and utilizing human resources

Employees

• Participation in The Valuable 500, promote appointment and recruitment of

• Promoting occupational health and safety,

female managers

and health and productivity management

• Meetings between labor and management

• Facilitating mutual understanding

• In-house newsletters and intranet

between management and labor

• Town hall meetings

• Bridgestone Group Awards and other reward systems

• Internal events related to the Olympic and Paralympic Games

• Donations and social contributions

Local

• Contributing to local communities

• Facility tours

• Environmental and safety education activities

• Preserving local environments

Communities,

• Sponsorship and aid for local events

• Supporting activities in locations with

NGOs

• Local community events related to the Olympic and Paralympic Games

the Bridgestone Group operating sites

• Disaster relief support

• Dialogue and collaborations with NGOs

• Trade association memberships, committees and conferences

• Dialogue and collaborations with economic and industry organizations

Government

• Engagement with government officials

Agencies,

• Contributing to the development of a

• Participation in global initiatives on sustainability and environment such

safe and reliable mobile society

as the Tire Industry Projectoperated under the World Business Council for

Industry

• Supporting education activities

Sustainable Development, the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber,

Organizations

• Participating in industry economic impact

Ellen Macharthur Foundation, Task Force on Climate-relatedFinancial

And Education

studies and supply chain assessments

Disclosures, and Business for Nature

Institutions

• Interaction and exchanges of opinion with municipal government agencies

• Communication, coordination and support of industry-government-academia

partnerships

79 | Stakeholder Engagement

Sustainability Report 2020-2021

Disclaimer

Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 08:49:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
