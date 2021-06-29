Bridgestone : Stakeholder Engagement

|
Stakeholder
The Bridgestone Group
Communication Channels
Group
Responsibilities
• Responses to Customer Communication Center inquiries
• Analysis, database compilation and internal utilization of customer input
• Developing appealing products/services
• Bridgestone Innovation Gallery dedicated to Bridgestone history and
Customers
• Providing timely response and support
innovation initiatives
• Providing appropriate information
• Websites and social media
• Effectively managing customer information
• Daily sales and service activities (retail stores, dealer channels, online commerce)
• Customer satisfaction survey
• Auto shows and exhibitions
• Annual Shareholders' Meeting
• Corporate Governance Code Report
• Corporate Governance Report
• Financial results review meetings
|
Shareholders
• Providing appropriate and timely
• Mid-Long Term Business Strategy, Mid Term Business Plan and progress updates
• Investor relations website
information
And Investors
• Reports based on International Integrated Reporting Framework
|
• Maximizing corporate value
• Individual meetings with investors
• Communications at sustainability-related events
|
• Discussed the Group's sustainability journey with investors at a January 2020
ESG conference and at a December 2020 ESG conference featuring the global CEO.
Also held individual meetings on ESG topics
• Daily procurement activities
Business
• Ensuring fair and impartial transactions
• Procurement policy explanatory forums/Sustainability seminars
• Communicating Sustainable
• Global Sustainable Procurement Policy rollout
|
|
Procurement Policy
• Supplier awards
|
• Discussions with management (distributor meetings)
|
• Bridgestone Code of Conduct, Global Human Rights Policy and Global
|
Anti-Bribery Policy
• Respecting human rights
• Employee engagement survey
• Personnel evaluation systems and career development consultation
|
• Promoting diversity and inclusion,
• Talent matching system (job-based employment, open-posting system
including diverse working styles
|
|
• Developing and utilizing human resources
Employees
|
• Participation in The Valuable 500, promote appointment and recruitment of
|
|
female managers
|
and health and productivity management
• Meetings between labor and management
|
• Facilitating mutual understanding
|
• In-house newsletters and intranet
between management and labor
|
• Town hall meetings
|
• Bridgestone Group Awards and other reward systems
|
• Internal events related to the Olympic and Paralympic Games
|
|
• Donations and social contributions
|
Local
• Contributing to local communities
• Facility tours
|
• Environmental and safety education activities
|
|
Communities,
• Sponsorship and aid for local events
|
|
NGOs
• Local community events related to the Olympic and Paralympic Games
|
the Bridgestone Group operating sites
• Disaster relief support
|
• Dialogue and collaborations with NGOs
|
• Trade association memberships, committees and conferences
|
• Dialogue and collaborations with economic and industry organizations
|
• Engagement with government officials
|
• Contributing to the development of a
|
• Participation in global initiatives on sustainability and environment such
|
|
as the Tire Industry Projectoperated under the World Business Council for
|
|
• Supporting education activities
Sustainable Development, the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber,
|
|
• Participating in industry economic impact
Ellen Macharthur Foundation, Task Force on Climate-relatedFinancial
|
|
studies and supply chain assessments
Disclosures, and Business for Nature
|
Institutions
• Interaction and exchanges of opinion with municipal government agencies
|
• Communication, coordination and support of industry-government-academia
|
partnerships
|
