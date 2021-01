TOKYO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Japanese tyremaker Bridgestone will sell Firestone Building Products to Swiss firm LafargeHolcim for $3.4 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

Bridgestone said it would book a profit of about 200 billion yen ($1.94 billion) from the sale this year. ($1 = 103.2200 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Kim Coghill)