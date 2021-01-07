Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Bridgestone Corporation    5108   JP3830800003

BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION

(5108)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LafargeHolcim to buy Firestone Building Products in $3.4 billion deal

01/07/2021 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of LafargeHolcim, the world's largest cement maker, is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim will buy Firestone Building Products from Bridgestone Americas in a $3.4 billon deal, the world's biggest cement maker said on Thursday.

Firestone Building Products, which specialises in commercial roofing in the United States, had sales of around $1.8 billion and earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation of $270 million in 2020, LafargeHolcim said in a statement.

The move is a departure from LafargeHolcim's recent strategy of focussing on small-scale bolt-on acquisitions. It said it would finance the deal with cash and debt.

The business was part of Japan's Bridgestone Corporation and will boost LafargeHolcim's presence in the United States, taking its annual sales there to $6 billion.

The Swiss company said it plans to expand the flat roofing business to Europe and South America.

"With Firestone Building Products we are strengthening our biggest market, the U.S., while also building a global growth and innovation platform for the company," said LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Jan Jenisch.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Thomas Seythal and Silke Koltrowitz)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACC LTD 2.13% 1711.5 Delayed Quote.3.51%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED 2.73% 261.1 End-of-day quote.4.92%
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION 0.66% 3363 End-of-day quote.-0.62%
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD 5.06% 51.52 Delayed Quote.5.96%
All news about BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
01:32aLafargeHolcim to buy Firestone Building Products in $3.4 billion deal
RE
01:30aLafargeHolcim to buy Firestone Building Products in $3.4 billion deal
RE
01:14aLAFARGEHOLCIM : to Acquire Firestone Building Products in $3.4 Billion Deal
MT
01:11aBRIDGESTONE : to sell Firestone Building Products to LafargeHolcim for $3.4 bln
RE
01/04MARKET CHATTER : LafargeHolcim in Talks to Acquire Bridgestone Unit Firestone Bu..
MT
2020BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020BRIDGESTONE : Recognized Excellence in Climate Change Response Initiatives
AQ
2020BRIDGESTONE : Announces Joint Development of High-Precision Para Rubber Tree Dis..
PU
2020BRIDGESTONE : Settles Copyright Infringement Lawsuit in China
PU
2020Bridgestone India Invests in Fleet Management Startup Fleeca
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 000 B 29 081 M 29 081 M
Net income 2020 -427 M -4,14 M -4,14 M
Net Debt 2020 138 B 1 334 M 1 334 M
P/E ratio 2020 1 005x
Yield 2020 3,08%
Capitalization 2 368 B 22 912 M 22 953 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 143 589
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bridgestone Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3 813,64 JPY
Last Close Price 3 363,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shuichi Ishibashi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Akihiro Eto President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masaaki Tsuya Chairman
Masato Sakano Chief Technology Officer
Hideo Hara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-0.62%22 912
MICHELIN SCA-1.43%22 886
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-1.39%4 824
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.11.38%3 881
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-1.19%2 481
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED1.63%2 369
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ