Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bridgestone Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5108   JP3830800003

BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION

(5108)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

With progress in creditor talks, Malaysia's AirAsia X targets end-Oct meetings

09/17/2021 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tail of AirAsia X plane as seen at the Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia in Tangerang

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) has made "substantial progress" in its months-long talks with creditors as it aims to convene meetings with them to vote on a restructuring scheme by the end of October, its chief executive said.

CEO Benyamin Ismail told Reuters in a phone interview that negotiations and discussions with lessors, planemaker Airbus SE and service providers have progressed, but declined to detail what have been agreed on.

The airline, an affiliate of AirAsia Group, has also been talking to potential investors for its recapitalisation, and hopes to complete discussions by the end of the year.

"We plan to raise funding in December and get that completed as soon as possible. We're talking to everybody, we'll get more colour towards the year-end," Benyamin said, declining to reveal details about the potential investors but adding that there were more than a handful of them.

Benyamin said talks with creditors are in the final stages and all have indicated they want to see the airline proceed with its restructuring.

"We're quite confident that we'll get this through. The main commercial terms are already out of the way," he said, referring to negotiations with lessors. There were no objections to a proposal to move engine maker Rolls-Royce Group into the same classification as most other creditors, he added.

In a court document filed on Monday, AAX said negotiations are still afoot but "various letters of undertaking have been secured" from creditors.

Many lessors have already struck other agreements with Southeast Asian airlines to take back planes early or reduce rates, at least temporarily, to help them survive the plunge in air travel caused by coronavirus pandemic.

"Drafts of the lock up agreements and term sheets were sent to the lessors on (May 18). The lessors are presently in the process of reviewing them," AAX said.

The airline told the court that it has received signed letters of undertaking from three large creditors to support and vote for the scheme, namely Honeywell International, Bridgestone Aircraft Tire Company and Sky High I Leasing Company.

AAX proposed last October to restructure 64.15 billion ringgit ($15.43 billion) of debt, a plan that drew objections from more than a dozen of creditors, many of whom are lessors.

Airbus,the airline's biggest creditor, filed a suit in December https://www.reuters.com/article/us-airasia-x-lawsuit-airbus-exclusive-idUSKBN28W0JK saying it stands to lose more than $5 billion worth of orders if the scheme goes through. It declined to comment on the restructuring process.

This week, the court granted AAX an extension https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/court-grants-malaysias-airasia-x-extension-hold-creditors-meeting-by-march-2021-09-15 to hold its creditors meetings by March next year, when a restraining order https://www.reuters.com/article/airasia-x-restructuring-idCNL2N2O00AA preventing creditors from filing fresh lawsuits against the airline expires too.

($1 = 4.1570 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Liz Lee


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD -0.54% 0.915 End-of-day quote.3.39%
AIRASIA X BERHAD -6.25% 0.075 End-of-day quote.0.00%
AIRBUS SE 2.24% 114.88 Real-time Quote.27.96%
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION 0.80% 5315 End-of-day quote.57.06%
All news about BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
12:03aWith progress in creditor talks, Malaysia's AirAsia X targets end-Oct meeting..
RE
09/16BRIDGESTONE : Makes strategic investment in wrench mobile vehicle services and t..
AQ
09/15BRIDGESTONE : Senior Management Changes
AQ
09/14BRIDGESTONE : Senior Management Changes (244.0 KB)
PU
09/10Holcim to sell Brazilian business to CSN in $1 bln deal
RE
09/08BRIDGESTONE : COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AZUGA FLEET MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS BUSINESS..
AQ
09/08BRIDGESTONE : Completes Acquisition of Azuga Fleet Management Solutions Business
PU
09/07BRIDGESTONE : Senior Management Changes
PU
08/31BRIDGESTONE : Americas donates $50,000 to support middle tennessee flood victims
AQ
08/19Foreign investors net buyers of Japanese stocks for third week
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 319 B 30 222 M 30 222 M
Net income 2021 320 B 2 914 M 2 914 M
Net cash 2021 189 B 1 717 M 1 717 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 3 743 B 34 128 M 34 083 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 138 036
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bridgestone Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5 315,00 JPY
Average target price 5 191,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target -2,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shuichi Ishibashi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Akihiro Eto President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masaaki Tsuya Chairman
Masato Sakano Chief Technology Officer
Scott Trevor Davis Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION57.06%33 945
MICHELIN (CGDE)28.87%28 622
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ7.43%5 057
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY54.08%4 831
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.43.79%4 622
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.63.91%3 871