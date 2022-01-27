Bridgewater Bancshares : Announces Record Fourth Quarter 2021 Net Income of $12.5 Million, $0.39 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Form 8-K
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter 2021 Net Income of $12.5 Million, $0.39 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB) (the Company), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank (the Bank), today announced net income of $12.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an 8.7% increase over net income of $11.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, and a 151.3% increase over net income of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.39, a 1.2% decrease compared to $0.40 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021, and a 126.1% increase compared to $0.17 per diluted common share for the same period in 2020.
"Bridgewater reported a fourth consecutive quarter of record net income driven by the continuation of many of the same trends and momentum we created throughout 2021," said Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, Jerry Baack. "During the quarter, we continued to generate strong loan production and gather high-quality deposits across the Twin Cities market, leading to robust balance sheet growth. This level of consistent growth in today's environment, along with a business model operating with a low 40% adjusted efficiency ratio, stable net interest margin and strong asset quality, remain key differentiators for us. As we look ahead to 2022, we expect to continue to leverage the ongoing M&A-related market disruption and our strengthening brand to drive additional balance sheet and revenue growth; make proactive investments in business scalability, automation and back-office functions; and maintain our highly efficient operating strategy. With a hard-working team of talented professionals supporting our clients every day and a strong capital and liquidity position, we are poised to build on our momentum into 2022 and beyond."
The Company today also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 5.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A ("Series A Preferred Stock"). The quarterly cash dividend of $36.72 per share, equivalent to $0.3672 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series A Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: BWBBP), is payable on March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record of the Series A Preferred Stock at the close of business on February 15, 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Diluted
Nonperforming
Adjusted
ROA
PPNR ROA(1)
ROE
earnings per share
assets to total assets
efficiency ratio(1)
1.46
%
2.11
%
13.27
%
$
0.39
0.02
%
40.3
%
(1)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP FinancialMeasures" for further details.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights
●
Diluted earnings per common share were $0.39 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $0.40 per common share for the third quarter of 2021.
●
Payment of the Company's first quarterly preferred stock dividend negatively impacted diluted earnings per common share by $0.04 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to no preferred stock dividend payment in the third quarter of 2021.
●
Annualized return on average assets (ROA) and annualized return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 1.46% and 13.27%, compared to ROA and ROE of 1.37% and 13.81%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021. Annualized return on average tangible common equity, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 14.78% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 15.47% for the third quarter of 2021.
●
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $18.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $17.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. PPNR ROA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 2.11% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 2.09% for the third quarter of 2021.
●
Gross loans increased $107.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, or 15.7% annualized, compared to the third quarter of 2021. Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, increased $135.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, or 20.2% annualized, compared to the third quarter of 2021.
●
Deposits increased $92.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, or 12.8% annualized, compared to the third quarter of 2021.
●
Net interest margin (on a fully tax-equivalent basis) was 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.54% in the third quarter of 2021. Core net interest margin (on a fully tax-equivalent basis), a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes the impact of loan fees and PPP balances, interest, and fees, expanded 3 basis points from 3.22% in the third quarter of 2021 to 3.25% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
●
The adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes the impact of certain non-routine income and expenses from noninterest expense, was 40.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 41.5% for the third quarter of 2021.
●
A loan loss provision of $1.2 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 to support strong organic loan growth. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.42% at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.43% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.43% at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.46% at September 30, 2021.
●
Annualized net loan charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.00% for both the fourth quarter of 2021, and the third quarter of 2021.
●
Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased $0.36, or 13.6% annualized, to $10.98 at December 31, 2021, compared to $10.62 at September 30, 2021.
Annual 2021 Highlights
●
Diluted earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $1.54, a 64.8% increase, compared to $0.93 for the year ended December 31, 2020.
●
PPNR, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $67.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 22.7%, compared to $54.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. PPNR ROA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 2.10% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 2.09% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
●
Gross loans increased $493.0 million at December 31, 2021, or 21.2%, compared to December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans increased 27.7%, at December 31, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020.
●
Deposits increased $444.6 million at December 31, 2021, or 17.8%, compared to December 31, 2020.
●
Net interest margin (on a fully tax-equivalent basis) was 3.54% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 3.46% for the year ended December 31, 2020. Core net interest margin (on a fully tax-equivalent basis), a non-GAAP financial measure, for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 3.28%, compared to 3.25% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
●
The adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 41.0% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 40.5% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
●
Net loan charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.00% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 0.02% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
●
The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.02% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.03% at December 31, 2020.
●
Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 17.9%, or $1.66, to $10.98 at December 31, 2021, compared to $9.31 at December 31, 2020.
Key Financial Measures
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Per Common Share Data
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.41
$
0.41
$
0.18
$
1.59
$
0.95
Diluted Earnings Per Share
0.39
0.40
0.17
1.54
0.93
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (1)
0.39
0.41
0.32
1.55
1.12
Book Value Per Share
11.09
10.73
9.43
Tangible Book Value Per Share (1)
10.98
10.62
9.31
Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
28,004,334
28,047,280
28,179,768
28,027,454
28,582,064
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
29,038,785
29,110,547
28,823,384
28,968,286
29,170,220
Shares Outstanding at Period End
28,206,566
28,066,822
28,143,493
Selected Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets (Annualized)
1.46
%
1.37
%
0.70
%
1.43
%
1.04
%
Pre-Provision Net Revenue Return on Average Assets (Annualized) (1)
2.11
2.09
2.30
2.10
2.09
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity (Annualized)
13.27
13.81
7.45
14.45
10.51
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized) (1)
14.78
15.47
7.55
15.45
10.65
Yield on Interest Earning Assets
4.06
4.14
4.46
4.16
4.51
Yield on Total Loans, Gross
4.49
4.65
4.89
4.60
4.90
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities
0.86
0.88
1.24
0.93
1.53
Cost of Total Deposits
0.45
0.48
0.69
0.51
0.93
Net Interest Margin (2)
3.51
3.54
3.61
3.54
3.46
Core Net Interest Margin (1)(2)
3.25
3.22
3.29
3.28
3.25
Efficiency Ratio (1)
40.8
43.9
59.0
42.0
49.0
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
40.3
41.5
36.6
41.0
40.5
Noninterest Expense to Average Assets (Annualized)
1.45
1.58
2.16
1.51
1.73
Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets (Annualized) (1)
1.43
1.49
1.34
1.47
1.44
Loan to Deposit Ratio
95.7
95.0
93.0
Core Deposits to Total Deposits (3)
85.4
83.3
78.1
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (1)
8.91
8.81
8.96
Capital Ratios (Bank Only)(4)
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
11.09
%
10.96
%
10.89
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio
11.69
11.88
12.12
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio
11.69
11.88
12.12
Total Risk-based Capital Ratio
12.94
13.13
13.37
Capital Ratios (Consolidated)(4)
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
10.82
%
10.70
%
9.28
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio
9.36
9.47
10.35
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio
11.43
11.65
10.35
Total Risk-based Capital Ratio
15.55
15.93
14.58
(1)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP FinancialMeasures" for further details.
(2)
Amounts calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal tax rate of 21%.
(3)
Core deposits are defined as total deposits less brokered deposits and certificates of deposit greater than $250,000.
(4)
Preliminary data. Current period subject to change prior to filings with applicable regulatory agencies.
Selected Financial Data
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Selected Balance Sheet Data
Total Assets
$
3,477,659
$
3,389,125
$
3,162,612
$
3,072,359
$
2,927,345
Total Loans, Gross
2,819,472
2,712,012
2,594,186
2,426,123
2,326,428
Allowance for Loan Losses
40,020
38,901
37,591
35,987
34,841
Goodwill and Other Intangibles
3,105
3,153
3,200
3,248
3,296
Deposits
2,946,237
2,854,157
2,720,906
2,638,654
2,501,636
Tangible Common Equity (1)
309,653
298,135
287,630
275,923
262,109
Total Shareholders' Equity
379,272
367,803
290,830
279,171
265,405
Average Total Assets - Quarter-to-Date
3,403,270
3,332,301
3,076,712
2,940,262
2,816,032
Average Shareholders' Equity - Quarter-to-Date
374,035
330,604
286,311
272,729
265,716
(1)Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP FinancialMeasures" for further details.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Selected Income Statement Data
Interest Income
$
33,775
$
33,517
$
30,699
$
128,879
$
114,826
Interest Expense
4,622
4,844
5,858
19,370
26,862
Net Interest Income
29,153
28,673
24,841
109,509
87,964
Provision for Loan Losses
1,150
1,300
3,900
5,150
12,750
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
28,003
27,373
20,941
104,359
75,214
Noninterest Income
1,288
1,410
986
5,309
5,839
Noninterest Expense
12,459
13,236
15,258
48,095
45,387
Income Before Income Taxes
16,832
15,547
6,669
61,573
35,666
Provision for Income Taxes
4,318
4,038
1,690
15,886
8,472
Net Income
12,514
11,509
4,979
45,687
27,194
Preferred Stock Dividends
(1,171)
-
-
(1,171)
-
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
11,343
$
11,509
$
4,979
$
44,516
$
27,194
Income Statement
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $29.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $480,000, or 1.7%, from $28.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, and an increase of $4.3 million, or 17.4%, from $24.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter and year-over-year increases in net interest income were primarily due to growth in average interest earning assets and lower rates paid on deposits, offset partially by declining yields on loans. Average interest earning assets were $3.32 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $86.3 million, or 2.7%, from $3.23 billion for the third quarter of 2021, and an increase of $561.1 million, or 20.3%, from $2.76 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter increase in average interest earning assets was primarily due to continued strong organic growth in the loan portfolio, offset partially by the payoff of PPP loans and the reduction of cash balances. The year-over-year increase in average interest earning assets was primarily due to increased cash balances, continued purchases of investment securities, and strong organic growth in the loan portfolio, offset partially by the payoff of PPP loans.
Net interest margin (on a fully tax-equivalent basis) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.51%, a 3 basis point decrease from 3.54% in the third quarter of 2021, and a 10 basis point decrease from 3.61% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Core net interest margin (on a fully tax-equivalent basis), a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes the impact of loan fees and PPP balances, interest, and fees, for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.25%, a 3 basis point increase from 3.22% in the third quarter of 2021, and a 4 basis point decline from 3.29% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
As the PPP loan portfolio pays down, the recognition of fees associated with the originations has benefited net interest margin for each of the past four quarters. The SBA has been forgiving PPP loans, which has accelerated the recognition of PPP fees starting in the fourth quarter of 2020 and continuing through the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company recognized $958,000 of PPP origination fees during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $1.6 million during the third quarter of 2021. The elevated fee recognition is illustrated in the 10.51% PPP loan yield for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 9.15% for the third quarter of 2021. Remaining PPP origination fees to be recognized as of December 31, 2021 were $898,000.
The following table summarizes PPP loan originations and net origination fees as of December 31, 2021:
Originated
Outstanding
Program Lifetime
Number
Principal
Number
Principal
Net Origination
Net Origination
(dollars in thousands)
of Loans
Balance
of Loans
Balance
Fees Generated
Fees Earned
Round One PPP Loans
1,200
$
181,600
17
$
1,109
$
5,706
$
5,698
Round Two PPP Loans
651
78,386
136
25,053
3,544
2,654
Totals
1,851
$
259,986
153
$
26,162
$
9,250
$
8,352
Interest income was $33.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $258,000, or 0.8%, from $33.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, and an increase of $3.1 million, or 10.0%, from $30.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The yield on interest earning assets (on a fully tax-equivalent basis) was 4.06% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 4.14% in the third quarter of 2021, and 4.46% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter decrease in the yield on interest earning assets was primarily due to the historically low interest rate environment resulting in a lower core loan yield, as well as lower PPP origination fees recognized during the period. The year-over-year decline in the yield on interest earning assets was primarily due to excess cash balances and the historically low interest rate environment resulting in lower loan and security yields.
Loan interest income and loan fees remain the primary contributing factors to the changes in yield on interest earning assets. The aggregate loan yield, excluding PPP loans, decreased to 4.41% in the fourth quarter of 2021, which was 10 basis points lower than 4.51% in the third quarter of 2021, and 46 basis points lower than 4.87% in the fourth quarter of 2020. While loan fees have maintained a relatively stable contribution to the aggregate loan yield, the historically low yield curve has resulted in a declining core yield on loans in comparison to both prior periods.
A summary of interest and fees recognized on loans, excluding PPP loans, for the periods indicated is as follows:
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Interest
4.20
%
4.28
%
4.37
%
4.50
%
4.59
%
Fees
0.21
0.23
0.17
0.22
0.28
Yield on Loans, Excluding PPP Loans
4.41
%
4.51
%
4.54
%
4.72
%
4.87
%
Interest expense was $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $222,000, or 4.6%, from $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, and a decrease of $1.2 million, or 21.1%, from $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The cost of interest bearing liabilities declined 2 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 0.88% in the third quarter of 2021 to 0.86% in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower rates paid on deposits. On a year-over-year basis, the cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 38 basis points from 1.24% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 0.86% in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower rates paid on deposits, the payoff of the Company's notes payable, and the early extinguishment of $94.0 million of longer term FHLB advances, offset partially by strong growth of interest bearing deposits and additional subordinated debentures.
Interest expense on deposits was $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $176,000, or 5.2%, from $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, and a decrease of $838,000, or 20.5%, from $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The cost of total deposits declined 3 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 0.48% in the third quarter of 2021, and declined 24 basis points on a year-over-year basis from 0.69% in the fourth quarter of 2020, to 0.45% in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to deposit rate cuts consistent with a lower rate environment and the continued downward repricing of time deposits.
A summary of the Company's average balances, interest yields and rates, and net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020 is as follows:
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Balance
& Fees
Rate
Balance
& Fees
Rate
Balance
& Fees
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
Interest Earning Assets:
Cash Investments
$
146,744
$
65
0.18
%
$
187,405
$
67
0.14
%
$
79,896
$
32
0.16
%
Investment Securities:
Taxable Investment Securities
341,325
1,893
2.20
314,367
1,751
2.21
290,093
1,632
2.24
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities (1)
71,602
782
4.33
71,801
737
4.07
81,370
888
4.34
Total Investment Securities
412,927
2,675
2.57
386,168
2,488
2.56
371,463
2,520
2.70
Paycheck Protection Program Loans (2)
39,900
1,057
10.51
76,006
1,753
9.15
165,099
2,097
5.05
Loans (1)(2)
2,715,722
30,154
4.41
2,579,021
29,348
4.51
2,136,229
26,168
4.87
Total Loans
2,755,622
31,211
4.49
2,655,027
31,101
4.65
2,301,328
28,265
4.89
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
5,310
59
4.39
5,701
68
4.65
6,856
92
5.35
Total Interest Earning Assets
3,320,603
34,010
4.06
%
3,234,301
33,724
4.14
%
2,759,543
30,909
4.46
%
Noninterest Earning Assets
82,667
98,000
56,489
Total Assets
$
3,403,270
$
3,332,301
$
2,816,032
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest Bearing Transaction Deposits
$
499,475
$
548
0.43
%
$
479,580
$
562
0.47
%
$
353,806
$
420
0.47
%
Savings and Money Market Deposits
803,848
876
0.43
801,354
904
0.45
538,030
1,003
0.74
Time Deposits
299,823
830
1.10
318,222
928
1.16
362,469
1,607
1.76
Brokered Deposits
404,438
987
0.97
440,167
1,023
0.92
433,037
1,049
0.96
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
2,007,584
3,241
0.64
2,039,323
3,417
0.66
1,687,342
4,079
0.96
Federal Funds Purchased
10
-
0.67
-
-
-
4,072
4
0.33
Notes Payable
-
-
-
-
-
-
11,000
105
3.77
FHLB Advances
44,185
162
1.46
54,130
213
1.56
99,196
551
2.21
Subordinated Debentures
92,189
1,219
5.25
91,337
1,214
5.27
73,696
1,119
6.04
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
2,143,968
4,622
0.86
%
2,184,790
4,844
0.88
%
1,875,306
5,858
1.24
%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Deposits
861,473
784,148
654,299
Other Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
23,794
32,759
20,711
Total Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
885,267
816,907
675,010
Shareholders' Equity
374,035
330,604
265,716
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
3,403,270
$
3,332,301
$
2,816,032
Net Interest Income / Interest Rate Spread
29,388
3.20
%
28,880
3.26
%
25,051
3.22
%
Net Interest Margin (3)
3.51
%
3.54
%
3.61
%
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment:
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities and Loans
(235)
(207)
(210)
Net Interest Income
$
29,153
$
28,673
$
24,841
(1)
Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt investment securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
(3)
Net interest margin includes the tax equivalent adjustment and represents the annualized results of: (i) the difference between interest income on interest earning assets and the interest expense on interest bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest earning assets for the period.
Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $150,000 from $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, and a decrease of $2.8 million from $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The provision recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to growth of the loan portfolio. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.42% at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.43% at September 30, 2021, and 1.50% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.43% at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.46% at September 30, 2021, and 1.59% at December 31, 2020.
As an emerging growth company, the Company is not subject to Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses of Financial Instruments," or CECL, until January 1, 2023.
The following table presents the activity in the Company's allowance for loan losses for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Balance at Beginning of Period
$
38,901
$
37,591
$
31,381
$
34,841
$
22,526
Provision for Loan Losses
1,150
1,300
3,900
5,150
12,750
Charge-offs
(37)
(20)
(463)
(74)
(517)
Recoveries
6
30
23
103
82
Balance at End of Period
$
40,020
$
38,901
$
34,841
$
40,020
$
34,841
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $122,000 from $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, and an increase of $302,000 from $986,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter decrease was primarily due to decreased gains on sales of securities and letter of credit fees. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased letter of credit fees and bank-owned life insurance income.
The following table presents the major components of noninterest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Noninterest Income:
Customer Service Fees
$
274
$
268
$
251
$
1,007
$
826
Net Gain on Sales of Securities
-
48
30
750
1,503
Letter of Credit Fees
541
577
477
1,676
1,503
Debit Card Interchange Fees
149
143
118
563
428
Swap Fees
-
-
-
-
907
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
150
166
-
316
-
Other Income
174
208
110
997
672
Totals
$
1,288
$
1,410
$
986
$
5,309
$
5,839
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $12.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $777,000 from $13.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, and a decrease of $2.8 million from $15.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter decrease was primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits related to higher bonus accruals in the third quarter of 2021, and $582,000 of debt prepayment fees associated with a partial early redemption of $11.3 million of subordinated debentures issued in July 2017 that occurred in the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to $5.6 million of debt prepayment fees associated with the early extinguishment of $69.0 million of FHLB term advances incurred in the fourth quarter of 2020, partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits, and marketing and advertising expenses.
The following table presents the major components of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Employee Benefits
$
7,966
$
8,309
$
6,216
$
30,889
$
25,568
Occupancy and Equipment
939
942
979
3,916
3,258
FDIC Insurance Assessment
345
355
270
1,305
788
Data Processing
306
325
293
1,222
1,027
Professional and Consulting Fees
719
708
566
2,523
1,966
Information Technology and Telecommunications
554
598
397
2,163
1,374
Marketing and Advertising
469
418
143
1,487
788
Intangible Asset Amortization
48
48
48
191
191
Amortization of Tax Credit Investments
152
152
146
562
738
Debt Prepayment Fees
-
582
5,613
582
7,043
Other Expense
961
799
587
3,255
2,646
Totals
$
12,459
$
13,236
$
15,258
$
48,095
$
45,387
The Company continues to add key talent across the organization, reaching 220 full-time equivalent employees at December 31, 2021, compared to 219 employees at September 30, 2021, and 183 employees at December 31, 2020.
The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 40.8% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 43.9% for the third quarter of 2021, and 59.0% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of certain non-routine income and expenses, the adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 40.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021, 41.5% for the third quarter of 2021 and 36.6% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The efficiencies of the Company's "branch-light" model have positioned the Company well, and going forward, provide more flexibility for the Company to make significant investments in technology as the industry adapts to evolving client behavior.
Income Taxes
The effective combined federal and state income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 25.7%, a decrease from 26.0% for the third quarter of 2021 and an increase from 25.3% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The effective combined federal and state income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 25.8%, compared to 23.8% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at December 31, 2021 were $3.48 billion, a 2.6% increase from $3.39 billion at September 30, 2021, and an 18.8% increase from $2.93 billion at December 31, 2020. The linked-quarter increase in total assets was primarily due to strong organic loan growth, offset partially by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents. The year-over-year increase in total assets was primarily due to robust organic loan growth, as well as the continued purchases of investment securities.
Total gross loans at December 31, 2021 were $2.82 billion, an increase of $107.5 million, or 4.0%, over total gross loans of $2.71 billion at September 30, 2021, and an increase of $493.0 million, or 21.2%, over total gross loans of $2.33 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in the loan portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to growth in the construction and land development, multifamily and CRE nonowner occupied segments, offset partially by the payoff of PPP loans. When excluding PPP loans, gross loans grew $135.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, or 20.2% on an annualized basis. The Company's continued strong loan growth has been driven by the expansion of its talented lending teams, PPP-related new client acquisitions, the strong, growing brand of the Bank in the Twin Cities market and the M&A-related market disruption in the Twin Cities resulting in client and banker acquisition opportunities.
The following table presents the dollar composition of the Company's loan portfolio, by category, at the dates indicated:
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(dollars in thousands)
Commercial
$
360,169
$
350,081
$
321,474
$
301,023
$
304,220
Paycheck Protection Program
26,162
54,190
99,072
163,258
138,454
Construction and Land Development
281,474
257,167
251,573
193,372
170,217
Real Estate Mortgage:
1 - 4 Family Mortgage
305,317
290,535
277,943
294,964
294,479
Multifamily
910,243
865,172
790,275
665,415
626,465
CRE Owner Occupied
111,096
101,834
87,507
79,665
75,604
CRE Nonowner Occupied
818,569
786,271
758,101
720,396
709,300
Total Real Estate Mortgage Loans
2,145,225
2,043,812
1,913,826
1,760,440
1,705,848
Consumer and Other
6,442
6,762
8,241
8,030
7,689
Total Loans, Gross
2,819,472
2,712,012
2,594,186
2,426,123
2,326,428
Allowance for Loan Losses
(40,020)
(38,901)
(37,591)
(35,987)
(34,841)
Net Deferred Loan Fees
(9,535)
(10,199)
(11,450)
(11,273)
(9,151)
Total Loans, Net
$
2,769,917
$
2,662,912
$
2,545,145
$
2,378,863
$
2,282,436
Total deposits at December 31, 2021 were $2.95 billion, an increase of $92.1 million, or 3.2%, over total deposits of $2.85 billion at September 30, 2021, and an increase of $444.6 million, or 17.8%, over total deposits of $2.50 billion at December 31, 2020. Deposit growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to an increase in noninterest bearing and interest bearing transaction deposits and savings and money market deposits, offset partially by declines in time deposits and brokered deposits. Similar to the loan portfolio, the growth in core deposits has been a result of successful new client and banker acquisition initiatives and the strong, growing brand of the Bank in the Twin Cities market. However, given the prospect for higher interest rates, management believes deposits could experience fluctuations in future periods.
The following table presents the dollar composition of the Company's deposit portfolio, by category, at the dates indicated:
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(dollars in thousands)
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Deposits
$
875,084
$
846,490
$
758,023
$
712,999
$
671,903
Interest Bearing Transaction Deposits
544,789
488,785
432,123
433,344
366,290
Savings and Money Market Deposits
863,567
791,861
761,485
791,583
657,617
Time Deposits
293,474
309,824
321,857
344,581
353,543
Brokered Deposits
369,323
417,197
447,418
356,147
452,283
Total Deposits
$
2,946,237
$
2,854,157
$
2,720,906
$
2,638,654
$
2,501,636
Capital
Total shareholders' equity at December 31, 2021 was $379.3 million, an increase of $11.5 million, or 3.1%, over total shareholders' equity of $367.8 million at September 30, 2021, and an increase of $113.9 million, or 42.9%, over total shareholders' equity of $265.4 million at December 31, 2020. The linked-quarter increase was due to net income retained. The year-over-year increase was due to net income retained, the issuance of preferred stock and an increase in unrealized gains in the securities and derivatives portfolios.
During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 3,320 shares of its common stock. Shares were repurchased at a weighted average price of $16.36 for a total of $54,000. The Company remains committed to maintaining strong capital levels while enhancing shareholder value as it strategically executes its stock repurchase program in this fluid economic environment.
Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $10.98 as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 3.3% from $10.62 as of September 30, 2021, and an increase of 17.9% from $9.31 as of December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 8.91% at December 31, 2021, compared to 8.81% at September 30, 2021, and 8.96% at December 31, 2020.
Asset Quality
Annualized net charge-offs as a percent of average loans for both the third and fourth quarters of 2021 were 0.00%, compared to 0.08% for the fourth quarter of 2020. At December 31, 2021, the Company's nonperforming assets, which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days and still accruing, and foreclosed assets, were $722,000, or 0.02% of total assets, as compared to $734,000, or 0.02% of total assets at September 30, 2021, and $775,000 or 0.03% of total assets at December 31, 2020.
The Company has increased oversight and analysis of all segments of the loan portfolio in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in vulnerable industries such as hospitality and restaurants, to proactively monitor evolving credit risk. Loans that have potential weaknesses that warrant a watchlist risk rating at December 31, 2021 totaled $49.3 million, compared to $67.4 million at September 30, 2021, and $44.8 million at December 31, 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the length and extent of the economic uncertainty may result in further watchlist or adverse classifications in the loan portfolio. Loans that warranted a substandard risk rating at December 31, 2021 totaled $22.6 million, compared to $7.7 million at September 30, 2021, and $15.2 million at December 31, 2020. The linked-quarter increase to substandard loans was primarily due to the migration of two relationships previously listed as watch and both negatively impacted by the pandemic. Management continues to actively work with the borrowers and closely monitor substandard credits.
The following table presents a summary of asset quality measurements at the dates indicated:
As of and for the Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Selected Asset Quality Data
Loans 30-89 Days Past Due
$
49
$
18
$
-
$
-
$
13
Loans 30-89 Days Past Due to Total Loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Nonperforming Loans
$
722
$
734
$
761
$
770
$
775
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
Foreclosed Assets
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Nonaccrual Loans to Total Loans
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
Nonaccrual Loans and Loans Past Due 90 Days and Still Accruing to Total Loans
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Nonperforming Assets (1)
$
722
$
734
$
761
$
770
$
775
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets (1)
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans
1.42
1.43
1.45
1.48
1.50
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans, Excluding PPP Loans
1.43
1.46
1.50
1.59
1.59
Allowance for Loans Losses to Nonaccrual Loans
5,542.94
5,299.86
4,939.68
4,673.64
4,495.61
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) (Annualized) to Average Loans
0.00
0.00
0.00
(0.01)
0.08
(1)
Nonperforming assets are defined as nonaccrual loans plus loans 90 days past due plus foreclosed assets.
The Company developed programs for clients who experienced business and personal disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing interest-only modifications, loan payment deferrals, and extended amortization modifications. In accordance with interagency regulatory guidance and the CARES Act, qualifying loans modified in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are not considered troubled debt restructurings. The Company had 12 modified loans totaling $35.0 million outstanding as of December 31, 2021, representing 1.3% of the total loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans, which is down slightly from $35.4 million at September 30, 2021.
The following table presents a rollforward of loan modification activity, by modification type, from September 30, 2021 to December 31, 2021:
(dollars in thousands)
Interest-Only
Extended Amortization
Total
Principal Balance - Beginning of Period
$
30,597
$
4,764
$
35,361
Modification Expired
(468)
-
(468)
Net Principal Advances (Payments)
120
(24)
96
Principal Balance - End of Period
$
30,249
$
4,740
$
34,989
Use of Non-GAAP financial measures
In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors to help them understand the Company's operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of peers. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP disclosures used in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of the Company. These statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "might", "should", "could", "predict", "potential", "believe", "expect", "continue", "will", "anticipate", "seek", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "projection", "would", "annualized", "target" and "outlook", or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the negative effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our clients and our operations, including due to supply chain disruptions, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic; loan concentrations in our portfolio; the overall health of the local and national real estate market; our ability to successfully manage credit risk; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our market area, including rising rates of inflation; our ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for loan losses; new or revised accounting standards, including as a result of the future implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss standard; the concentration of large loans to certain borrowers; the concentration of large deposits from certain clients; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, especially in light of recent excess liquidity at the Bank; our dependence on non-core funding sources and our cost of funds; our ability to raise additional capital to implement our business plan; our ability to implement our growth strategy and manage costs effectively; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Interbank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates; the composition of our senior leadership team and our ability to attract and retain key personnel; talent and labor shortages and high rates of employee turnover; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our information security controls or
cybersecurity-related incidents; interruptions involving our information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; competition in the financial services industry, including from nonbank competitors such as credit unions and "fintech" companies; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the commencement and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to federal and state corporate tax rates; interest rate risk, including the effects of anticipated rate increases by the Federal Reserve; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our securities portfolio; the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by our commercial borrowers; severe weather, natural disasters, wide spread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), acts of war or terrorism or other adverse external events; potential impairment to the goodwill we recorded in connection with our past acquisition; changes to U.S. or state tax laws, regulations and guidance, including recent proposals to increase the federal corporate tax rate; and any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
143,473
$
189,502
$
160,675
Bank-Owned Certificates of Deposit
1,876
1,877
2,860
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value
439,362
413,149
390,629
Loans, Net of Allowance for Loan Losses of $40,020 at December 31, 2021 (unaudited), $38,901 at September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and $34,841 at December 31, 2020
2,769,917
2,662,912
2,282,436
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) Stock, at Cost
5,242
5,442
5,027
Premises and Equipment, Net
49,395
49,803
50,987
Accrued Interest
9,186
8,550
9,172
Goodwill
2,626
2,626
2,626
Other Intangible Assets, Net
479
527
670
Other Assets
56,103
54,737
22,263
Total Assets
$
3,477,659
$
3,389,125
$
2,927,345
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest Bearing
$
875,084
$
846,490
$
671,903
Interest Bearing
2,071,153
2,007,667
1,829,733
Total Deposits
2,946,237
2,854,157
2,501,636
Notes Payable
-
-
11,000
FHLB Advances
42,500
47,500
57,500
Subordinated Debentures, Net of Issuance Costs
92,239
92,153
73,739
Accrued Interest Payable
1,409
1,656
1,615
Other Liabilities
16,002
25,856
16,450
Total Liabilities
3,098,387
3,021,322
2,661,940
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock- $0.01 par value; Authorized 10,000,000
Preferred Stock - Issued and Outstanding 2,760,000 Series A shares ($25 liquidation preference) at December 31, 2021 (unaudited), 2,760,000 at September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and -0- at December 31, 2020
66,514
66,515
-
Common Stock- $0.01 par value; Authorized 75,000,000
Common Stock - Issued and Outstanding 28,206,566 at December 31, 2021 (unaudited), 28,066,822 at September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and 28,143,493 at December 31, 2020
282
281
281
Additional Paid-In Capital
104,123
103,471
103,714
Retained Earnings
199,347
188,004
154,831
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
9,006
9,532
6,579
Total Shareholders' Equity
379,272
367,803
265,405
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
3,477,659
$
3,389,125
$
2,927,345
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, Including Fees
$
31,140
$
31,049
$
28,242
$
118,845
$
105,492
Investment Securities
2,511
2,333
2,333
9,576
8,720
Other
124
135
124
458
614
Total Interest Income
33,775
33,517
30,699
128,879
114,826
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
3,241
3,417
4,079
13,842
19,813
Notes Payable
-
-
105
61
439
FHLB Advances
162
213
551
831
3,390
Subordinated Debentures
1,219
1,214
1,119
4,630
3,109
Federal Funds Purchased
-
-
4
6
111
Total Interest Expense
4,622
4,844
5,858
19,370
26,862
NET INTEREST INCOME
29,153
28,673
24,841
109,509
87,964
Provision for Loan Losses
1,150
1,300
3,900
5,150
12,750
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
28,003
27,373
20,941
104,359
75,214
NONINTEREST INCOME
Customer Service Fees
274
268
251
1,007
826
Net Gain on Sales of Available for Sale Securities
-
48
30
750
1,503
Other Income
1,014
1,094
705
3,552
3,510
Total Noninterest Income
1,288
1,410
986
5,309
5,839
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
7,966
8,309
6,216
30,889
25,568
Occupancy and Equipment
939
942
979
3,916
3,258
Other Expense
3,554
3,985
8,063
13,290
16,561
Total Noninterest Expense
12,459
13,236
15,258
48,095
45,387
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
16,832
15,547
6,669
61,573
35,666
Provision for Income Taxes
4,318
4,038
1,690
15,886
8,472
NET INCOME
12,514
11,509
4,979
45,687
27,194
Preferred Stock Dividends
1,171
-
-
1,171
-
NET INCOME TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
11,343
$
11,509
$
4,979
$
44,516
$
27,194
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
$
0.41
$
0.41
$
0.18
$
1.59
$
0.95
Diluted
0.39
0.40
0.17
1.54
0.93
Dividends Paid Per Common Share
-
-
-
-
-
Page 14 of 19
Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Balance
& Fees
Rate
Balance
& Fees
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
Interest Earning Assets:
Cash Investments
$
132,188
$
199
0.15
%
$
80,113
$
170
0.21
%
Investment Securities:
Taxable Investment Securities
317,954
7,015
2.21
234,873
5,712
2.43
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities (1)
75,313
3,242
4.30
87,587
3,807
4.35
Total Investment Securities
393,267
10,257
2.61
322,460
9,519
2.95
Paycheck Protection Program Loans (2)
103,151
6,441
6.24
122,240
4,143
3.39
Loans (1)(2)
2,481,706
112,587
4.54
2,032,180
101,469
4.99
Total Loans
2,584,857
119,028
4.60
2,154,420
105,612
4.90
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
5,571
259
4.65
8,866
444
5.01
Total Interest Earning Assets
3,115,883
129,743
4.16
%
2,565,859
115,745
4.51
%
Noninterest Earning Assets
73,917
51,720
Total Assets
$
3,189,800
$
2,617,579
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest Bearing Transaction Deposits
$
441,528
$
2,052
0.46
%
$
295,036
$
1,626
0.55
%
Savings and Money Market Deposits
773,779
3,729
0.48
523,520
5,341
1.02
Time Deposits
323,638
4,099
1.27
374,195
7,806
2.09
Brokered Deposits
406,863
3,962
0.97
348,126
5,040
1.45
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
1,945,808
13,842
0.71
1,540,877
19,813
1.29
Federal Funds Purchased
2,479
6
0.24
7,239
111
1.53
Notes Payable
1,658
61
3.66
11,749
439
3.73
FHLB Advances
53,294
831
1.56
148,524
3,390
2.28
Subordinated Debentures
82,865
4,630
5.59
50,954
3,109
6.10
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
2,086,104
19,370
0.93
%
1,759,343
26,862
1.53
%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Deposits
764,087
579,595
Other Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
23,372
19,905
Total Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
787,459
599,500
Shareholders' Equity
316,237
258,736
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
3,189,800
$
2,617,579
Net Interest Income / Interest Rate Spread
110,373
3.23
%
88,883
2.98
%
Net Interest Margin (3)
3.54
%
3.46
%
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment:
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities
(864)
(919)
Net Interest Income
$
109,509
$
87,964
(1)
Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt investment securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21%
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
(3)
Net interest margin includes the tax equivalent adjustment and represents the annualized results of: (i) the difference between interest income on interest earning assets and the interest expense on interest bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest earning assets for the period.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Noninterest Income
$
1,288
$
1,410
$
986
$
5,309
$
5,839
Less: Gain on sales of Securities
-
(48)
(30)
(750)
(1,503)
Total Operating Noninterest Income
1,288
1,362
956
4,559
4,336
Plus: Net Interest Income
29,153
28,673
24,841
109,509
87,964
Net Operating Revenue
$
30,441
$
30,035
$
25,797
$
114,068
$
92,300
Noninterest Expense
$
12,459
$
13,236
$
15,258
$
48,095
$
45,387
Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments
(152)
(152)
(146)
(562)
(738)
Less: Debt Prepayment Fees
-
(582)
(5,613)
(582)
(7,043)
Total Operating Noninterest Expense
$
12,307
$
12,502
$
9,499
$
46,951
$
37,606
Pre-Provision Net Revenue
$
18,134
$
17,533
$
16,298
$
67,117
$
54,694
Plus:
Non-Operating Revenue Adjustments
-
48
30
750
1,503
Less:
Provision for Loan Losses
1,150
1,300
3,900
5,150
12,750
Non-Operating Expense Adjustments
152
734
5,759
1,144
7,781
Provision for Income Taxes
4,318
4,038
1,690
15,886
8,472
Net Income
$
12,514
$
11,509
$
4,979
$
45,687
$
27,194
Average Assets
$
3,403,270
$
3,332,301
$
2,816,032
$
3,189,800
$
2,617,579
Pre-Provision Net Revenue Return on Average Assets
2.11
%
2.09
%
2.30
%
2.10
%
2.09
%
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Core Net Interest Margin
Net Interest Income (Tax-Equivalent Basis)
$
29,388
$
28,880
$
25,051
$
110,373
$
88,883
Less: Loan Fees
(1,462)
(1,487)
(1,514)
(5,173)
(5,283)
Less: PPP Interest and Fees
(1,057)
(1,753)
(2,097)
(6,441)
(4,143)
Core Net Interest Income
$
26,869
$
25,640
$
21,440
$
98,759
$
79,457
Average Interest Earning Assets
3,320,603
3,234,301
2,759,543
3,115,883
2,565,859
Less: Average PPP Loans
(39,900)
(76,006)
(165,099)
(103,151)
(122,240)
Core Average Interest Earning Assets
$
3,280,703
$
3,158,295
$
2,594,444
$
3,012,732
$
2,443,619
Core Net Interest Margin
3.25
%
3.22
%
3.29
%
3.28
%
3.25
%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Efficiency Ratio
Noninterest Expense
$
12,459
$
13,236
$
15,258
$
48,095
$
45,387
Less: Amortization of Intangible Assets
(48)
(48)
(48)
(191)
(191)
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
$
12,411
$
13,188
$
15,210
$
47,904
$
45,196
Net Interest Income
$
29,153
$
28,673
$
24,841
$
109,509
$
87,964
Noninterest Income
1,288
1,410
986
5,309
5,839
Less: Gain on Sales of Securities
-
(48)
(30)
(750)
(1,503)
Adjusted Operating Revenue
$
30,441
$
30,035
$
25,797
$
114,068
$
92,300
Efficiency Ratio
40.8
%
43.9
%
59.0
%
42.0
%
49.0
%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
Noninterest Expense
$
12,459
$
13,236
$
15,258
$
48,095
$
45,387
Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments
(152)
(152)
(146)
(562)
(738)
Less: Debt Prepayment Fees
-
(582)
(5,613)
(582)
(7,043)
Less: Amortization of Intangible Assets
(48)
(48)
(48)
(191)
(191)
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
$
12,259
$
12,454
$
9,451
$
46,760
$
37,415
Net Interest Income
$
29,153
$
28,673
$
24,841
$
109,509
$
87,964
Noninterest Income
1,288
1,410
986
5,309
5,839
Less: Gain on Sales of Securities
-
(48)
(30)
(750)
(1,503)
Adjusted Operating Revenue
$
30,441
$
30,035
$
25,797
$
114,068
$
92,300
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
40.3
%
41.5
%
36.6
%
41.0
%
40.5
%
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets (Annualized)
Noninterest Expense
$
12,459
$
13,236
$
15,258
$
48,095
$
45,387
Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments
(152)
(152)
(146)
(562)
(738)
Less: Debt Prepayment Fees
-
(582)
(5,613)
(582)
(7,043)
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
$
12,307
$
12,502
$
9,499
$
46,951
$
37,606
Average Assets
$
3,403,270
$
3,332,301
$
2,816,032
$
3,189,800
$
2,617,579
Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets (Annualized)
1.43
%
1.49
%
1.34
%
1.47
%
1.44
%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets
Total Shareholders' Equity
$
379,272
$
367,803
$
265,405
Less: Preferred Stock
(66,514)
(66,515)
-
Total Common Shareholders' Equity
312,758
301,288
265,405
Less: Intangible Assets
(3,105)
(3,153)
(3,296)
Tangible Common Equity
$
309,653
$
298,135
$
262,109
Total Assets
$
3,477,659
$
3,389,125
$
2,927,345
Less: Intangible Assets
(3,105)
(3,153)
(3,296)
Tangible Assets
$
3,474,554
$
3,385,972
$
2,924,049
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets
8.91
%
8.81
%
8.96
%
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Book Value Per Common Share
$
11.09
$
10.73
$
9.43
Less: Effects of Intangible Assets
(0.11)
(0.11)
(0.12)
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
$
10.98
$
10.62
$
9.31
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
11,343
$
11,509
$
4,979
$
44,516
$
27,194
Average Shareholders' Equity
$
374,035
$
330,604
$
265,716
$
316,237
$
258,736
Less: Average Preferred Stock
(66,515)
(32,332)
-
(24,915)
-
Average Common Equity
307,520
298,272
265,716
291,322
258,736
Less: Effects of Average Intangible Assets
(3,132)
(3,180)
(3,323)
(3,204)
(3,395)
Average Tangible Common Equity
$
304,388
$
295,092
$
262,393
$
288,118
$
255,341
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
14.78
%
15.47
%
7.55
%
15.45
%
10.65
%
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Tangible Common Equity
Total Shareholders' Equity
$
379,272
$
367,803
$
290,830
$
279,171
$
265,405
Less: Preferred Stock
(66,514)
(66,515)
-
-
-
Common Shareholders' Equity
312,758
301,288
290,830
279,171
265,405
Less: Intangible Assets
(3,105)
(3,153)
(3,200)
(3,248)
(3,296)
Tangible Common Equity
$
309,653
$
298,135
$
287,630
$
275,923
$
262,109
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Year Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
11,343
$
11,509
$
4,979
$
44,516
$
27,194
Add: Debt Prepayment Fees
-
582
5,613
582
7,043
Less: Tax Impact
-
(151)
(1,336)
(151)
(1,676)
Net Income, Excluding Impact of Debt Prepayment Fees
