Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2022

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank, today announced its inclusion in the Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2022, recognizing the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country.

To earn Sm-All Star status, companies needed to have a market cap below $2.5 billion and clear numerous hurdles related to growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength. With over 360 institutions evaluated, Bridgewater was one of only 35 selected for the honor.

This is the third time Bridgewater has earned this award after previously being chosen in 2018 and 2020. Bridgewater was also the only bank headquartered in Minnesota to be selected.

“The honor of being selected as a Piper Sandler Sm-All Star bank in 2022 is a direct reflection on the hard work and dedication of our team members,” said Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Jerry Baack. “Our ability to develop strong client relationships and execute on our strategy of profitable growth with a highly efficient business model is what makes Bridgewater so successful.”

About Bridgewater

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based financial holding company. Bridgewater’s primary banking subsidiary, Bridgewater Bank, is a premier, full-service Twin Cities bank dedicated to serving the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients and successful individuals. By pairing a range of deposit, lending and business services solutions with a responsive service model, Bridgewater has seen continuous growth and profitability. With total assets of $3.9 billion and seven branches as of June 30, 2022, Bridgewater is considered one of the largest locally led banks in the State of Minnesota, and has received numerous awards for its growth, banking services and esteemed corporate culture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005940/en/