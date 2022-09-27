Advanced search
    BWB   US1086211034

BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC.

(BWB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
16.57 USD   -1.54%
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2022

09/27/2022 | 04:20pm EDT
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank, today announced its inclusion in the Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2022, recognizing the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country.

To earn Sm-All Star status, companies needed to have a market cap below $2.5 billion and clear numerous hurdles related to growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength. With over 360 institutions evaluated, Bridgewater was one of only 35 selected for the honor.

This is the third time Bridgewater has earned this award after previously being chosen in 2018 and 2020. Bridgewater was also the only bank headquartered in Minnesota to be selected.

“The honor of being selected as a Piper Sandler Sm-All Star bank in 2022 is a direct reflection on the hard work and dedication of our team members,” said Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Jerry Baack. “Our ability to develop strong client relationships and execute on our strategy of profitable growth with a highly efficient business model is what makes Bridgewater so successful.”

About Bridgewater

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based financial holding company. Bridgewater’s primary banking subsidiary, Bridgewater Bank, is a premier, full-service Twin Cities bank dedicated to serving the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients and successful individuals. By pairing a range of deposit, lending and business services solutions with a responsive service model, Bridgewater has seen continuous growth and profitability. With total assets of $3.9 billion and seven branches as of June 30, 2022, Bridgewater is considered one of the largest locally led banks in the State of Minnesota, and has received numerous awards for its growth, banking services and esteemed corporate culture.


09/12Hovde Group Initiates Bridgewater Bancshares at Outperform With $21 Price Target
MT
09/02Sector Update: Financial Stocks Continue to Flounder in Late Trade
MT
09/02Sector Update: Financial
MT
09/02Bridgewater Bancshares Upsizes Revolving Line of Credit to $40 Million
MT
09/01Bridgewater Bancshares Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
09/01Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Enter into A Second Amendment to Loan and Security Agreeme..
CI
08/24Bridgewater Bancshares : Concierge Banking in Greenwood
PU
08/18Bridgewater Bancshares Authorizes New Stock Repurchase Program
MT
08/18Bridgewater Bancshares Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/18Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $25 million worth of its s..
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 136 M - -
Net income 2022 49,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 464 M 464 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 236
Free-Float 73,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jerry J. Baack Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joe Chybowski Controller
Mark E. Hokanson Chief Technology Officer
Mary Jayne Crocker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd B. Urness Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC.-4.86%464
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.08%314 105
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.68%249 333
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-14.32%205 927
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.61%151 760
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.81%148 327