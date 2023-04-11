Advanced search
    BWB   US1086211034

BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC.

(BWB)
04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
10.39 USD   -1.61%
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call

04/11/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Bridgewater will then host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

Conference Call Details:
To join the conference call via phone, you may dial 877-270-2148 and request to join the Bridgewater Bancshares earnings call. A replay of the call will be available through May 4, 2023 by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering access code 7417750.

Webcast Details:
The conference call will also be available via a live webcast on the Investor Relations section of Bridgewater’s website, investors.bridgewaterbankmn.com, and archived for replay.

About Bridgewater

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based financial holding company. Bridgewater’s primary banking subsidiary, Bridgewater Bank, is a premier, full-service Twin Cities bank dedicated to serving the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients and successful individuals. By pairing a range of deposit, lending and business services solutions with a responsive service model, Bridgewater has seen continuous growth and profitability. With total assets of $4.3 billion and seven branches as of December 31, 2022, Bridgewater is considered one of the largest locally led banks in the State of Minnesota, and has received numerous awards for its growth, banking services and esteemed corporate culture.


04:17pBridgewater Bancshares, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host ..
BU
04/03Bridgewater Bank Receives Esteemed ‘Outstanding' FDIC Rating for Community Reinve..
BU
03/28Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Named a Top Community Bank by S&P Global Market Intelligen..
BU
03/07Bridgewater Bancshares Inc : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Stat..
AQ
03/07BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
03/06Bridgewater Bancshares : Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
03/06Bridgewater Bancshares Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
02/08Bridgewater Corporate Center earns ENERGY STAR certification, outperforming similar U.S..
BU
01/27Piper Sandler Downgrades Bridgewater Bancshares to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Pri..
MT
01/26Transcript : Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 202..
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 127 M - -
Net income 2023 38,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,90x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 293 M 293 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 246
Free-Float 72,6%
Managers and Directors
Jerry J. Baack Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joe Chybowski Controller
Mark E. Hokanson Chief Technology Officer
Mary Jayne Crocker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd B. Urness Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC.-40.47%293
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.63%376 426
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%224 171
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.64%223 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 162
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.44%145 909
