    BWB   US1086211034

BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC.

(BWB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-10 pm EST
17.38 USD   +0.40%
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call
BU
2022Bridgewater Bancshares Inc : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Bridgewater Bancshares : Joe Chybowski named a ‘2022 Notable Chief Financial Officer' by Twin Cities Business
PU
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call

01/10/2023 | 04:16pm EST
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Bridgewater will then host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

Conference Call Details:
To join the conference call via phone, you may dial 877-270-2148 and request to join the Bridgewater Bancshares earnings call. A replay of the call will be available through February 2, 2023 by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering access code 1810249.

Webcast Details:
The conference call will also be available via a live webcast on the Investor Relations section of Bridgewater’s website, investors.bridgewaterbankmn.com, and archived for replay.

About Bridgewater

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based financial holding company. Bridgewater’s primary banking subsidiary, Bridgewater Bank, is a premier, full-service Twin Cities bank dedicated to serving the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients and successful individuals. By pairing a range of deposit, lending and business services solutions with a responsive service model, Bridgewater has seen continuous growth and profitability. With total assets of $4.1 billion and seven branches as of September 30, 2022, Bridgewater is considered one of the largest locally led banks in the State of Minnesota, and has received numerous awards for its growth, banking services and esteemed corporate culture.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 M - -
Net income 2022 50,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 478 M 478 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 246
Free-Float 73,0%
Managers and Directors
Jerry J. Baack Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joe Chybowski Controller
Mark E. Hokanson Chief Technology Officer
Mary Jayne Crocker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd B. Urness Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC.-0.56%478
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.86%402 934
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.32%271 880
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%218 259
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 991
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.66%161 527