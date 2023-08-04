Disclaimer

The Finest Entrepreneurial Bank

Company Overview

Branch-Light Model in Attractive Twin Cities Market

Name:

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.

Twin Cities

Headquarters:

St. Louis Park, MN

Ticker:

NASDAQ: BWB; BWBBP

Assets:

$4.6 Billion

Loans:

$3.7 Billion

Deposits:

$3.6 Billion

Shareholders' Equity:

$409.1 Million

Current BWB Branch Future Branch Site in Lake Elmo, MN

Serving a Commercial-Focused Client Base

Business and

Loan Balances

Commercial

Personal Banking

Banking

Consumer,

Commercial & business

0%

CRE,

CRE lending

lending

30%

Acquisition financing

Business / treasury

1-4 Family,

Construction lending

management

11%

$3.7B

Affordable housing

SBA lending

C&I,

financing

12%

1-4 family rentals

Multifamily,

Long-term multifamily

C&D,

35%

Personal banking

financing

11%

Data as of June 30, 2023

Track Record of Profitability, Growth and Efficiency

  • Founded in 2005 by a group of banking industry veterans and local business leaders
  • Continuous profitability since the third month of operations
  • Proven stability, growth and profitability through various macroeconomic challenges, including the Great Recession, COVID-19 and recent bank failures
  • Expertise in commercial real estate with a focus in multifamily lending
  • Effective operating model, with one of the lowest efficiency ratios in the industry
  • Organizational focus on risk management with a long track record of

superb asset quality

Strategic Leadership Team (SLT) with

Broad Skill Sets and Industry Expertise

Jerry Baack

Mary Jayne Crocker

Chairman, CEO and President

EVP and Chief Operating Officer

Former regulator and responsible for all aspects of BWB

Implements unique corporate culture and strategic execution

formation

Joined BWB in 2005

Lead founder of BWB in 2005

20+ years of financial services experience

30+ years of banking experience

Jeff Shellberg

Joe Chybowski

Chief Financial Officer

EVP and Chief Credit Officer

Holding company board member and oversees strong credit and

Strategic insights across the organization including capital and

liquidity management

underwriting culture

Joined BWB in 2013

BWB founding member in 2005

13 years of banking and capital markets experience

35+ years of regulatory and banking experience

Nick Place

Lisa Salazar

Chief Deposit Officer

Chief Lending Officer

Client-focused while meeting and responding to market

Drives accountability and results through initiatives that deliver revenue

growth, market share, new business opportunities and market penetration

demands

Joined BWB in 2018

Joined BWB in 2007

30 years of banking experience

16 years of banking experience

Mark Hokanson

Chief Technology Officer

Proactively drives technology and innovative solutions to support

Nearly 24% of BWB's common shares are owned by Board and SLT

future growth

members, demonstrating strong alignment with shareholders

Joined BWB in 2019

15 years of financial services technology experience

A Culture-Driven Organic Growth Story

Truly Unconventional Culture

• Entrepreneurial spirit unlike the culture at a typical

bank

• Modern headquarters with an open layout

promoting team member and client collaboration

• Commitment to provide clients with quick

answers, responsive support and simple solutions

• Continued progress on environmental, social and

governance initiatives (ESG)

• Consistent ability to generate robust organic loan

growth (20% CAGR since 2019)

Highly Efficient Business Model

• Branch-light model with a commercial real estate

focus

• Efficient operating philosophy, including

networking, banking tools and in-house expertise

• Relatively low levels of expenses as a percent of

total assets

• Efficiency ratio consistently among the lowest in

the industry

• Scaling of risk management function to address

emerging risks and support growth plans

Consistent Profitability and

Shareholder Return

9%

Diluted EPS CAGR

since 2018

12%

Tangible book value

per share1 CAGR

since 2018

Tangible Book Value per Share1

• Emphasis on local commercial real estate and

small business clients

Focus on aligning loan growth with core deposit

growth over time

M&A-related market disruption has resulted in

• Superb asset quality track record

Decisive credit culture including measured risk

selection, consistent underwriting, active credit

oversight and deep industry experience

Proactively assessing credit and repricing risks

$8.33

$7.22

$10.98 $11.69$12.15

$9.31

client and banker acquisition opportunities to

support loan and deposit growth

given the uncertain economic environment

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2Q23

Robust Balance Sheet GrowthProactive Risk Management

1

Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for Non-GAAP reconciliation.

