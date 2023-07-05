Bridgewater Bank, a leading Twin Cities bank focused on meeting the unique needs of successful individuals and entrepreneurs, and a subsidiary of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB), today announced plans to relocate its downtown Minneapolis branch, with the new branch set to open July 17th, 2023.

Located within the skyway at 60 South Sixth (formerly RBC Plaza), Bridgewater’s new branch will be strategically positioned amidst a thriving community of professional tenants dedicated to the success of downtown Minneapolis. The 3,200-square-foot branch provides an additional 1,500 square feet, reflecting the need for additional space driven by the bank's continued growth.

“We look forward to opening our doors at 60 South Sixth in July,” said President & Chief Executive Officer, Jerry Baack. “Our confidence in downtown’s future remains strong, and our new branch reflects our commitment to serving as a reliable banking partner to local clients, entrepreneurs and the greater business community.”

With the relocation to 60 South Sixth, Bridgewater Bank operates seven branches across the greater Twin Cities, solidifying its position as the premier local bank for successful entrepreneurs and individuals seeking responsive support and simple solutions.

The branch hours for Bridgewater’s new downtown branch will be 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Bridgewater’s current downtown Minneapolis branch located on Marquette Avenue will close on July 12th, 2023.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based financial holding company. Bridgewater’s primary banking subsidiary, Bridgewater Bank, is a premier, full-service Twin Cities bank dedicated to serving the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients and successful individuals. By pairing a range of deposit, lending and business services solutions with a responsive service model, Bridgewater has seen continuous growth and profitability. With total assets of $4.6 billion and seven branches as of March 31, 2023, Bridgewater is considered one of the largest locally led banks in the State of Minnesota, and has received numerous awards for its growth, banking services and esteemed corporate culture.

