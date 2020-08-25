Log in
Bridgewater Bank : Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in St. Louis Park

08/25/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

State-of-the-art mixed-use facility considered one-of-a-kind in Midwest banking

Bridgewater Bank, a local Twin Cities bank focused on meeting the unique needs of successful individuals and entrepreneurs, today announced the opening of its new corporate headquarters – Bridgewater Corporate Center – as part of its planned expansion and relocation to the corner of Excelsior Boulevard and Monterey Drive in St. Louis Park.

“We believe our corporate office is unlike any banking headquarters in the Midwest, and maybe even the country,” said Jerry Baack, President and CEO of Bridgewater Bank. “The campus-like atmosphere is the perfect complement to our unique culture and will allow us to continue to attract and retain top local talent. It’s an unbeatable employment experience.”

Located at 4450 Excelsior Boulevard, the four-story, 84,000 square-foot building hosts ground floor communal access to Bridgewater’s full-service retail branch. Other retail tenants include Twin Cities’ restaurant favorite, Hazelwood Food & Drink, and locally-based boutique fitness studio, Discover Strength, both of which will open to the public in early 2021. The bank’s headquarters, including operations and administrative offices, are located on the second and third floors. The fourth-floor space is leased to local, entrepreneurial tenants.

While Bridgewater Corporate Center is new, the bank’s presence in St. Louis Park is not. Its retail branch on Excelsior Boulevard opened in 2015, adjacent to the new corporate office. As Bridgewater’s growth intensified and the need for additional office space increased, bank leadership agreed that St. Louis Park, a sought after first-ring suburb, was the ideal community for a future headquarters. After considering several sites, leadership chose the location on Excelsior Boulevard for its central location and proximity to nearby amenities.

“St. Louis Park and Bridgewater share an entrepreneurial spirit,” said Mary Jayne Crocker, Chief Operating Officer. “Planning our future in the heart of this community is an incredible opportunity, and we are honored to be an active partner in the city’s future.”

Bridgewater Corporate Center Features:

  • Full-service, ground floor retail branch
  • Expansive outdoor plaza greenspace area with public seating
  • Community art, including a 20’ sculpture by Craig Snyder and Homan Wong of FireShapes Studios and a mural by renowned local artist group, Goodspace Murals
  • Three levels of structured parking adjacent to the building
  • Restaurant tenant, Hazelwood Food & Drink (coming 2021)
  • Fitness Tenant, Discover Strength (coming 2021)

Project Partners:

  • IRONMARK Building Company (General Contractor)
  • The Bainey Group (Interior General Contractor)
  • DJR Architecture (Shell Architect)
  • Momentum Design Group (Interior Architect)

About Bridgewater Bank

Recognized as a premier, full-service Twin Cities bank, Bridgewater Bank is dedicated to serving the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. By pairing a range of deposit, lending and business services solutions with a responsive service model, Bridgewater Bank has seen continuous profitability since its inception in 2005. With assets totaling over $2.7 billion and seven branches as of June 30, 2020, Bridgewater is considered one of the largest locally led-banks in the State of Minnesota, and has received numerous awards for its growth, banking services, corporate culture and work environment – including American Banker’s nationwide register of “Best Banks to Work For”. Bridgewater Bank (Nasdaq: BWB) was also named to Fortune’s 500 Fastest Growing Companies in 2019.


© Business Wire 2020
