  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWB   US1086211034

BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC.

(BWB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bridgewater Bank : Welcomes Justin Horstman as Director of Investor Relations

06/21/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
Bridgewater Bank, a leading Twin Cities bank focused on meeting the unique needs of successful individuals and entrepreneurs, today announced the addition of Justin Horstman to its team as Director of Investor Relations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005780/en/

Justin Horstman (Photo: Bridgewater Bank)

Justin Horstman (Photo: Bridgewater Bank)

Justin brings nearly 15 years of investor relations experience to Bridgewater. He previously served as Vice President, Investor Relations Manager at TCF Bank (nka Huntington Bank), where he coordinated the day-to-day aspects of the investor relations function. In his newly created position at Bridgewater, Justin will develop and manage the investor relations program and serve as the primary point of contact for the investment community. Justin holds a B.S. from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities.

“We are excited to welcome the strong investor relations background and market insights Justin will bring to the Bridgewater team,” said Jerry Baack, President & Chief Executive Officer at Bridgewater Bank. “Our recent ability to acquire top talent across the organization further demonstrates how our unconventional culture is making Bridgewater a preferred talent destination in our market.”

About Bridgewater Bank
Recognized as a premier, full-service Twin Cities bank, Bridgewater Bank is dedicated to serving the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients and high-net-worth individuals. By pairing a range of deposit, lending and business services solutions with a responsive service model, Bridgewater has seen continuous growth and profitability. With assets totaling over $3.07 billion and seven branches as of March 31, 2021, Bridgewater is considered one of the largest locally led banks in the State of Minnesota, and it has received numerous awards for its growth, banking services and esteemed corporate culture.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 M - -
Net income 2021 43,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 462 M 462 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 74,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jerry J. Baack Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joe Chybowski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark E. Hokanson Chief Technology Officer
Mary Jayne Crocker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd B. Urness Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC.31.31%462
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.16.41%447 773
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.94%332 318
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%272 883
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.44%214 068
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%201 941