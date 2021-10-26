Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWB   US1086211034

BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC.

(BWB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Press Release of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc., dated October 26, 2021 - Form 8-K

10/26/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Contact: Investor Contact:
Jessica Stejskal | SVP MarketingJustin Horstman | Director of Investor Relations
jessica.stejskal@bwbmn.com | 952.893.6860justin.horstman@bwbmn.com | 952.542.5169

October 26, 2021

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Declares Preferred Stock Dividend

St. Louis Park, MN - Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 5.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A ("Series A Preferred Stock") (Nasdaq: BWBBP).

A quarterly cash dividend of $42.43 per share ($0.4243 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series A Preferred Stock) is payable on December 1, 2021 to shareholders of record of the Series A Preferred Stock at the close of business on November 15, 2021.

About Bridgewater
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based financial holding company. Bridgewater's primary banking subsidiary, Bridgewater Bank, is a premier, full-service Twin Cities bank dedicated to serving the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients and high-net-worth individuals. By pairing a range of

deposit, lending and business services solutions with a responsive service model, Bridgewater has seen continuous growth and profitability. With total assets of $3.2 billion and seven branches as of June 30, 2021, Bridgewater is considered one of the largest locally led banks in the State of Minnesota, and has received numerous awards for its growth, banking services and esteemed corporate culture.

Disclaimer

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 20:37:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC.
04:33pBRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pBridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Declares Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
10/18BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES : Banks bump wages, offer perks to attract workers
PU
10/14BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES : Banks bump wages, offer perks to attract workers
PU
10/14BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES : Finance & Commerce's Top Projects of 2020
PU
10/08BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES : Bank Local, Bank Smart
PU
10/06BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES : B. Riley Lowers Bridgewater Bancshares' Price Target to $21 from ..
MT
09/28BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES : Named a Top 175 Workplace for 2021
PU
08/25BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES : Bank on the Importance of Local Banking
PU
08/20BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES : Press Release of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc., dated August 20, 2..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 109 M - -
Net income 2021 43,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 487 M 487 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 214
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 17,28 $
Average target price 20,33 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jerry J. Baack Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joe Chybowski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark E. Hokanson Chief Technology Officer
Mary Jayne Crocker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd B. Urness Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC.38.35%487
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.35.19%505 179
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.75%391 541
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.12%247 622
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.25.82%215 855
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.73%202 324