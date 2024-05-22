Media Contact:

May 22, 2024

Bridgewater Bank Welcomes Zach Schroeder as Vice President of Commercial

Lending

St. Louis Park, MN - Bridgewater Bank, a leading Twin Cities bank focused on meeting the unique needs of successful individuals and entrepreneurs, announced today the addition of Zach Schroeder to its expanding team as Vice President, Commercial Lending.

Zach joins Bridgewater as a knowledgeable commercial banker with several years of diverse commercial real estate and financial services experience, having most recently served as Vice President of Business Banking at Citizens Independent Bank.

In his new role, Zach will leverage his expertise and knowledge of the local market to provide clients with quality banking solutions that maximize their success. Zach is a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he played Division I hockey.

"We are thrilled to welcome Zach to our team of top-notch commercial bankers," said Nick Place, Chief Lending Officer at Bridgewater Bank. "He will be a valuable asset to our clients, further solidifying Bridgewater's reputation for industry excellence."

About Bridgewater Bank

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based financial holding company. Bridgewater's primary banking subsidiary, Bridgewater Bank, is a premier, full-service Twin Cities bank dedicated to serving the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients and successful individuals. By pairing a range of deposit, lending and business services solutions with a responsive service model, Bridgewater has seen continuous growth and profitability. With total assets of $4.7 billion and seven branches as of March 31st, 2024, Bridgewater is considered one of the largest locally led banks in the State of Minnesota and has received numerous awards for its growth, banking services and esteemed corporate culture.

