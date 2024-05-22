Bridgewater Bancshares : Bank Welcomes Zach Schroeder as Vice President of Commercial Lending
May 22, 2024 at 02:01 pm EDT
Media Contact:
Emily Karpenske | Communications Specialist
Emily.Karpenske@bwbmn.com | 952.653.0624
May 22, 2024
Bridgewater Bank Welcomes Zach Schroeder as Vice President of Commercial
Lending
St. Louis Park, MN - Bridgewater Bank, a leading Twin Cities bank focused on meeting the unique needs of successful individuals and entrepreneurs, announced today the addition of Zach Schroeder to its expanding team as Vice President, Commercial Lending.
Zach joins Bridgewater as a knowledgeable commercial banker with several years of diverse commercial real estate and financial services experience, having most recently served as Vice President of Business Banking at Citizens Independent Bank.
In his new role, Zach will leverage his expertise and knowledge of the local market to provide clients with quality banking solutions that maximize their success. Zach is a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he played Division I hockey.
"We are thrilled to welcome Zach to our team of top-notch commercial bankers," said Nick Place, Chief Lending Officer at Bridgewater Bank. "He will be a valuable asset to our clients, further solidifying Bridgewater's reputation for industry excellence."
About Bridgewater Bank
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based financial holding company. Bridgewater's primary banking subsidiary, Bridgewater Bank, is a premier, full-service Twin Cities bank dedicated to serving the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients and successful individuals. By pairing a range of deposit, lending and business services solutions with a responsive service model, Bridgewater has seen continuous growth and profitability. With total assets of $4.7 billion and seven branches as of March 31st, 2024, Bridgewater is considered one of the largest locally led banks in the State of Minnesota and has received numerous awards for its growth, banking services and esteemed corporate culture.
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary: Bridgewater Bank (the Bank). The Bank focuses primarily on commercial lending, consisting of loans secured by nonfarm, nonresidential properties, loans secured by multifamily residential properties, nonowner occupied single family residential properties, construction loans, land development loans and commercial and industrial loans. It offers loan and deposit products primarily for commercial clients. The Bank has developed a suite of deposit products targeted at commercial clients, including a variety of remote deposit and cash management products, along with commercial transaction accounts. The Bank also offers consumers traditional retail deposit products through its branch network, along with online, mobile, and direct banking channels. The Bank has seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis (two), St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota.