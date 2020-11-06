Log in
Bridgford Foods Corporation Announces Director Resignation

11/06/2020

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgford Foods Corporation (Nasdaq: BRID) today announced that Allan Bridgford Jr. resigned as a member of the Board of Directors of Bridgford Foods Corporation. The resignation was not the result of a disagreement with management regarding operations, policies or practices of the Company. Mr. Bridgford will continue to serve as a consultant to the Company.

CONTACT: 
Bridgford Foods Corporation 
R. Lancy, 714/526-5533

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 189 M - -
Net income 2019 6,48 M - -
Net Debt 2019 10,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 35,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 166 M 166 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 564
Free-Float 19,0%
Managers
NameTitle
John V. Simmons President & Director
William L. Bridgford Chairman
Raymond F. Lancy Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & VP
Bob Delong Vice President-Information Technologies
Todd C. Andrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGFORD FOODS CORPORATION-26.42%166
NESTLÉ S.A.2.27%329 323
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.02%79 574
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-1.34%38 757
DANONE S.A-31.94%38 642
GENERAL MILLS, INC.12.90%37 022
