Bridgford Foods : Late Filing Notice - Form NT 10-Q

Bridgford Foods Corporation (the "Company") has determined that it is unable, without unreasonable effort or expense, to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 8, 2022 (the "Q3 2022 Form 10-Q") by the prescribed due date because of pending adjustments involving the property sale that closed on June 1, 2022. The Company needs additional time to integrate the gain on sale and have it reviewed by the Board of Directors and our independent accountants. The Company does, however, expect to file the Q3 2022 Form 10-Q within five calendar days of the prescribed due date. (Attach extra Sheets if Needed)

The Company anticipates significant changes to the results of operations for the twelve and thirty-six weeks ended July 8, 2022, as compared to the corresponding periods ended July 9, 2021. The final dollar impact to the results of operations are not yet determinable, due to the Company's ongoing review of pending adjustments as a result of the Company's approximate $60 million property sale that closed on June 1, 2022 as previously disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 6, 2022. The Company anticipates showing substantial net income for the twelve and thirty-six weeks ended July 8, 2022 as a result of the property sale, as compared to a net loss for the twelve and thirty-six weeks ended July 9, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, and any statements that refer to characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying circumstances. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this report, the words "could," "should", "will," "may," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," the negative of such terms, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events.

