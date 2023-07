Brigade Enterprises Limited is an India-based company, which is carrying on the business of real estate development, leasing and related services. The Company operates through two segments: Residential and Lease Rental. The Company's portfolio covers property development, property management services, hospitality and education. Its projects are located in cities in South India, including Chennai, Chikmagalur, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mangalore and Mysore. The Company's commercial projects are designed for software development and business purposes. All its buildings are offered on a built-to-suit and ready-to-occupy basis. They are located in prime commercial, business and information technology (IT) localities. The Company through its subsidiary, Brigade Hospitality Services Limited (BHSL) operates its hospitality projects. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Tetrarch Real Estates Private Limited, which undertakes real estate development projects of the Company.