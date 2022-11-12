Brigade Enterprises : Press Release

Sub.: Board Meeting Decisions. Investor Presentation and Press Release
This is in continuation to our letter dated 28th October, 2022 and pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held as scheduled today i.e., 12th November, 2022 and the Board inter-alia took the following decisions:
Approved the unaudited consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company.
Approved the unaudited standalone financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company.
The unaudited financial results and Limited Review Report are enclosed pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Approved the reconstitution of the following Committees of the Board of Directors with effect from 13th November, 2022 and the reconstitution is pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:
Independent Auditor's Review Report on the Quarterly and Year to Date Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended
Review Report to
The Board of Directors
Brigade Enterprises Limited
We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of Brigade Enterprises Limited (the "Holding Company") and its subsidiaries (the Holding Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group") and its associate for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and year to date from April 01, 2022 to September 30, 2022 (the "Statement") attached herewith, being submitted by the Holding Company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations").
This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Holding Company's Management and approved by the Holding Company's Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34, (Ind AS 34) "Interim Financial Reporting" prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended ('the Act'), read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Statement based on our review.
We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with theStandard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the Statement is free of material misstatement. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
We also performed procedures in accordance with the Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/44/2019 dated March 29, 2019 issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India under Regulation 33(8) of the Listing Regulations, to the extent applicable.
The Statement includes the results of the following entities:
Brigade Enterprises Limited
Brigade Properties Private Limited
Perungudi Real Estates Private Limited
WTC Trades and Projects Private Limited
SRP Prosperita Hotel Ventures Limited
BCV Developers Private Limited
Brigade Hospitality Services Limited
Brigade Tetrarch Private Limited
Brigade Estates and Projects Private Limited
Brigade Infrastructure and Power Private Limited
Brigade (Gujarat) Projects Private Limited
Mysore Projects Private Limited
Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited
Augusta Club Private Limited
Tetrarch Developers Limited
Celebrations Private Limited
Brigade Innovations LLP
Brigade Flexible Office Spaces Private Limited
Venusta Ventures Private Limited
Zoiros Projects Private Limited
S.R. Bat liboi & Associat es LLP, a Limit ed Liabilit y Part nership wit h LLP Ident it y No. AAB-4295
Prestige OMR Ventures LLP (Associate entity upto September 30, 2022)
Based on our review conducted and procedures performed as stated in paragraph 3 above and based on the consideration of the review reports of other auditors referred to in paragraph 7 below, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with recognition and measurement principles laid down in the aforesaid Indian Accounting Standards ('Ind AS') specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of the Listing Regulations, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.
Emphasis of Matter
We draw attention to note 12 to the Statement, in connection with certain ongoing legal proceedings in the Group. Pending resolution of the legal proceedings in respect of disputed land advances and property tax matters, and based on legal evaluation, the management is reasonably confident of favourable outcome in these matters under dispute.
Our conclusion on the Statement is not modified in respect of the above matter.
The accompanying Statement includes the unaudited interim financial results and other financial information, in respect of:
21 subsidiaries, whose unaudited interim financial results include total assets of Rs 731,324 lakhs as at September 30, 2022, total revenues of Rs 24,719 lakhs and Rs 46,464 lakhs, total net loss after tax of Rs. 476 lakhs and Rs 1,053 lakhs and total comprehensive loss of Rs. 476 lakhs and Rs 1,053 lakhs, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and for the period from April 01, 2022 to September 30, 2022 respectively and net cash outflows of Rs 5,601 lakhs for the period from April 01, 2022 to September 30, 2022, as considered in the Statement which have been reviewed by their respective independent auditors.
1 associate whose unaudited interim financial results include Group's share of net profit of Rs. Nil and Rs 410 lakhs and Group's share of total comprehensive income of Rs. Nil and Rs 410 lakhs for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and for the period from April 01, 2022 to September 30, 2022 respectively, as considered in the Statement whose interim financial results and other financial information has been reviewed by their independent auditor.
The independent auditor's reports on interim financial results of these entities have been furnished to us by the Management and our conclusion on the Statement, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures in respect of these subsidiaries and associates is based solely on the report of such auditors and procedures performed by us as stated in paragraph 3 above.
