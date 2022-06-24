Log in
BRIGADE-M3 EUROPEAN ACQUISITION CORP.

(BACEU)
Brigade M3 European Acquisition : Annual Report 2021 Press Release

06/24/2022 | 10:46am EDT
Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp.

2021 Annual Report

Amsterdam - 24 June 2022

Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company that was incorporated on 21 April 2021 under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, today published its annual report for the period 21 April 2021 to 31 December 2021.

The full report can be downloaded from the Company's website via the following link: https://www.brigadem3eac.com/documents

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES

Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp. c/o Brigade Capital Management, LP 399 Park Avenue, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Email: BrigadeM3EAC@brigadecapital.com

DISCLAIMER

This announcement is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, and should not be distributed in or sent into, the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, the Cayman Islands or South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution or release would be unlawful or would require registration or other measures. This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or offer to the public or form of application to subscribe for securities.

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which they are released, published or distributed, should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. No action has been taken by the Company that would permit an offer of securities or the possession or distribution of this announcement or any other offering or publicity material relating to such securities in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required.

This announcement and the Company's annual report referenced in this announcement may include forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company's current expectations and projections regarding a business combination, the business, the economy and other future conditions of the Company and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward- looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. The Company shall have no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this announcement.

Disclaimer

Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corporation published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 14:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
