    BACEU   KYG137071158

BRIGADE-M3 EUROPEAN ACQUISITION CORP.

(BACEU)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  09:48:37 2023-04-28 am EDT
10.20 USD   +2.00%
04/28Brigade M3 European Acquisition : Annual Report - 2022
PU
03/03BRIGADE-M3 EUROPEAN ACQUISITION CORP. : Threshold crossings
CO
01/26BRIGADE-M3 EUROPEAN ACQUISITION CORP. : Threshold crossings
CO
Brigade M3 European Acquisition : Annual Report - 2022

04/28/2023 | 10:48pm EDT
Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp.

Financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2022 with report of independent auditors

Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp.

Contents

31 December 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page(s)

Directors' Report

1 - 9

Statement of Directors' Responsibility

10

Independent Auditors' Report to the Board of Directors

11 - 15

Statement of Financial Position

16

Statement of Comprehensive Income

17

Statement of Changes in Equity

18

Statement of Cash Flows

19

Notes to the Financial Statements

20 - 56

Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp.

Contents

31 December 2022

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Introduction

Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") is a blank cheque company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganisation or similar Business Combination with an operating company with significant operations in Europe which has positively benefited from a structural shift caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or has been negatively impacted by a temporary dislocation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is referred to herein as a Business Combination ("Business Combination").

The Company was formed by Brigade SPAC Sponsor II LLC (the "Sponsor Entity"). The Sponsor Entity is controlled by Brigade Capital GP, LLC, which is an affiliate of Brigade Capital Management, LP, together with the group entities that are affiliated with it by way of common control ("Brigade"). M3 Euro SPAC Sponsor I, LP ("M3") is the strategic partner to the Sponsor Entity.

This Annual Report covers the year ended 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022 (the "Audit Period").

Business and Financial Developments

The Company appointed: (i) Cantor-Aurel and Cantor Fitzgerald Europe ("Cantor") as joint global coordinators (collectively, the "Joint Global Coordinators"); (ii) Cantor-Aurel as sole bookrunner; (iii) Brigade Capital UK LLP (the "Financial Adviser" or "Brigade UK"), an affiliate of the Sponsor Entity, as the financial adviser; (iv) ABN AMRO Bank N.V. as the listing and paying agent, and the warrant agent; and

  1. HSBC Bank plc (the "Escrow Agent") as escrow agent, in each case, in connection with the Offering (as defined below) and admission to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam of the Units, Ordinary Shares and Warrants ("Admission").

On 8 December 2021, the Company offered by way of private placement 25,000,000 Units (the "Units"), each consisting of one ordinary share (an "Ordinary Share") and one-half (1/2) of a warrant (a "Warrant"), at a price of $10.00 per Unit (the "Offering"). The Offering ended on 10 December 2021, raising proceeds of $250,000,000, and the Units, Ordinary Shares and Warrants were admitted to listing on Euronext Amsterdam on 10 December 2021.

The Company has 18 months from 14 December 2021 (the "Settlement Date") to complete a Business Combination (the "Business Combination Deadline").

The Company holds the proceeds of the IPO in an Escrow Account administered by the Escrow Agent (the "Escrow Account"). As of 31 December 2022, the amount held in the Escrow Account was $258,070,782.

More information about the Company, including the Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated 8 December 2021 (the "Prospectus"), which was approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM), can be found on the Company's website - www.BrigadeM3EAC.com

The Company continues to actively seek to complete a Business Combination.

1

Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp.

Contents

31 December 2022

DIRECTORS' REPORT (CONTINUED)

Financial summary as at 31 December 2022:

  • Escrow Account balance: $258,070,782
  • Bank account balance: $369,832
  • Shareholders' deficit: ($1,411,978)
  • Share Price: $9.80 (closing price) $10.00 (last traded price)
  • Unit Price: $9.85 (closing price) $10.00 (last traded price)

The revenue generated by the Company during the Audit Period includes interest income on the cash held in escrow account, the reversal of the contingent settlement provision and the reversal of previous share based payment expense. The Company also generated unrealized capital gains during the Audit Period attributable to the fair value recognition of the forward derivative agreement and warrant liabilities. The expenses incurred by the Company during the Audit Period include, amongst others, legal costs, corporate services, accounting and tax advisory costs, amortization expense and other operating expenses. This has resulted in a loss of $2,688,942 during the Audit Period.

Background and Strategy

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a Business Combination with an operating company with significant operations in Europe which has positively benefited from a structural shift caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or has been negatively impacted by a temporary dislocation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company focuses primarily on identifying attractive acquisition candidates with strong business fundamentals under normalised circumstances. The Company also anticipates that these target companies will have established a viable ESG plan for their future or recognised the potential associated with establishing such an ESG plan, which will help drive incremental future growth and expansion as investors and customers are demonstrating an increasing focus on sustainability as a key requirement for investment or purchases. Accordingly, the search for Business Combination targets may extend across a wide range of industry sectors and geographies in which the Company believes that it can create shareholder value. The Directors believe that their and Brigade's investment and operating expertise across multiple industry verticals and across companies in all stages of their corporate evolution gives the Company a large, addressable universe of potential targets in order to enable it to maximise its chances of completing a Business Combination in a timely manner and to maximise shareholder returns following such a Business Combination.

The Directors believe that the experience, capabilities, relationships and track record of the Directors, Brigade and M3 will be instrumental in identifying compelling targets, making the Company an attractive partner for potential target businesses, enhancing the Company's ability to complete a successful Business Combination and, thereafter, improving the performance of the post-Business Combination company in order to create value for investors.

Notice of any Business Combination Extraordinary General Meeting ("Business Combination EGM"), shareholder circular and/or Prospectus (as applicable) and any other meeting documents relating to a proposed Business Combination will be published on the Company's website (www.BrigadeM3EAC.com) no later than 21 calendar days prior to the date of the Business Combination EGM.

2

Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp.

Contents

31 December 2022

DIRECTORS' REPORT (CONTINUED)

Business Outlook

The Company is continuing its search for a proposed Business Combination with a target company, to be completed within 18 months of the Company's IPO closing on 14 December 2021. As at the date of this Annual Report, the Directors believe there is an increasing probability that the Company will not achieve a Business Combination prior to the Business Combination Deadline. The Directors are therefore exploring the options available to the Company, including the possibility of obtaining an extension of the duration of the Company from shareholders or obtaining alternative financing following the redemption of the Units and Ordinary Shares in accordance with the Prospectus.

Director Information

The Company was incorporated on 21 April 2021 as an exempted company with limited liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands with registered number 374650.

The Company is subject to the relevant provisions of Cayman Islands law as well as its Memorandum and Articles of Association. Additionally, the Company voluntarily applies certain principles from the Dutch Corporate Governance Code (the "DCGC").

As at the date of this Annual Report, the directors of the Company (the "Directors" and, together, the "Board"): are:

Name

Position

Vijay Rajguru

Executive Director and chairperson of the Board

Rosalia Portela

Executive Director

Steven P. Vincent

Non-Executive Director

Carlos Sagasta

Independent Non-Executive Director

Stephan Walz

Independent Non-Executive Director

Brenda Rennick

Independent Non-Executive Director

Further details on the directors, including their respective management experience and expertise, their powers, responsibilities and functioning, and their mandatory disclosure obligations are set out in the Prospectus.

Interests of the Directors

As at the date of this Annual Report, the interests of Directors in the capital instruments of the Company remain as disclosed in the Prospectus.

Powers, Responsibilities and Functioning

Pursuant to the Articles of Association, the Directors are granted broad authority to manage the Company's business and may exercise all powers in such respect. The Executive Directors manage the Company's day- to-day business and operations and implement its strategy. The Non-Executive Directors focus on policy and supervising the performance of the duties of all Directors and the general state of affairs of the Company. The Directors may take actions by unanimous written resolution or by a majority vote at a Board meeting.

3

Disclaimer

Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corporation published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2023 02:47:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
