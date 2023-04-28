Brigade M3 European Acquisition : Annual Report - 2022

Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp.

31 December 2022

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Introduction

Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") is a blank cheque company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganisation or similar Business Combination with an operating company with significant operations in Europe which has positively benefited from a structural shift caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or has been negatively impacted by a temporary dislocation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is referred to herein as a Business Combination ("Business Combination").

The Company was formed by Brigade SPAC Sponsor II LLC (the "Sponsor Entity"). The Sponsor Entity is controlled by Brigade Capital GP, LLC, which is an affiliate of Brigade Capital Management, LP, together with the group entities that are affiliated with it by way of common control ("Brigade"). M3 Euro SPAC Sponsor I, LP ("M3") is the strategic partner to the Sponsor Entity.

This Annual Report covers the year ended 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022 (the "Audit Period").

Business and Financial Developments

The Company appointed: (i) Cantor-Aurel and Cantor Fitzgerald Europe ("Cantor") as joint global coordinators (collectively, the "Joint Global Coordinators"); (ii) Cantor-Aurel as sole bookrunner; (iii) Brigade Capital UK LLP (the "Financial Adviser" or "Brigade UK"), an affiliate of the Sponsor Entity, as the financial adviser; (iv) ABN AMRO Bank N.V. as the listing and paying agent, and the warrant agent; and

HSBC Bank plc (the " Escrow Agent ") as escrow agent, in each case, in connection with the Offering (as defined below) and admission to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam of the Units, Ordinary Shares and Warrants (" Admission ").

On 8 December 2021, the Company offered by way of private placement 25,000,000 Units (the "Units"), each consisting of one ordinary share (an "Ordinary Share") and one-half (1/2) of a warrant (a "Warrant"), at a price of $10.00 per Unit (the "Offering"). The Offering ended on 10 December 2021, raising proceeds of $250,000,000, and the Units, Ordinary Shares and Warrants were admitted to listing on Euronext Amsterdam on 10 December 2021.

The Company has 18 months from 14 December 2021 (the "Settlement Date") to complete a Business Combination (the "Business Combination Deadline").

The Company holds the proceeds of the IPO in an Escrow Account administered by the Escrow Agent (the "Escrow Account"). As of 31 December 2022, the amount held in the Escrow Account was $258,070,782.

More information about the Company, including the Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated 8 December 2021 (the "Prospectus"), which was approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM), can be found on the Company's website - www.BrigadeM3EAC.com

The Company continues to actively seek to complete a Business Combination.