Brigade M3 European Acquisition : BlueCrest Capital Management Limited - Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp. - Grand Cayman

BlueCrest Capital Management Limited - Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp. - Grand Cayman
BlueCrest Capital Management Limited - Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp. - Grand Cayman
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction20 jun 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlueCrest Capital Management Limited
Issuing institutionBrigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp.
Place of residenceGrand Cayman
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareUnits
|
Number of shares0,00
|
Number of voting rights0,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|
SettlementFysieke levering
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares0,00
|
Number of voting rights0,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding0,00 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding0,00 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 20 June 2023
Disclaimer
Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corporation published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 19:23:07 UTC.