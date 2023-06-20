Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BACEU   KYG137071158

BRIGADE-M3 EUROPEAN ACQUISITION CORP.

(BACEU)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:05:02 2023-05-22 am EDT
10.30 USD   -.--%
03:24pBrigade M3 European Acquisition : BlueCrest Capital Management Limited - Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp. - Grand Cayman
PU
06/12BRIGADE-M3 EUROPEAN ACQUISITION CORP. : Threshold crossings
CO
06/09BRIGADE-M3 EUROPEAN ACQUISITION CORP. : Threshold crossings
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brigade M3 European Acquisition : BlueCrest Capital Management Limited - Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp. - Grand Cayman

06/20/2023 | 03:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BlueCrest Capital Management Limited - Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp. - Grand Cayman
BlueCrest Capital Management Limited - Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp. - Grand Cayman

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction20 jun 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlueCrest Capital Management Limited
Issuing institutionBrigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp.
Place of residenceGrand Cayman
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareUnits Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights0,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights0,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding0,00 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding0,00 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 20 June 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corporation published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 19:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BRIGADE-M3 EUROPEAN ACQUISITION CORP.
03:24pBrigade M3 European Acquisition : BlueCrest Capital Management Limited - Brigade-M3 Europe..
PU
06/12BRIGADE-M3 EUROPEAN ACQUISITION CORP. : Threshold c..
CO
06/09BRIGADE-M3 EUROPEAN ACQUISITION CORP. : Threshold c..
CO
06/08BRIGADE-M3 EUROPEAN ACQUISITION CORP. : Threshold c..
CO
06/07BRIGADE-M3 EUROPEAN ACQUISITION CORP. : Threshold c..
CO
05/22BRIGADE-M3 EUROPEAN ACQUISITION CORP. : Threshold c..
CO
05/17BRIGADE-M3 EUROPEAN ACQUISITION CORP. : Threshold c..
CO
05/16BRIGADE-M3 EUROPEAN ACQUISITION CORP. : Threshold c..
CO
05/10Brigade M3 European Acquisition : BlueCrest Capital Management Limited - Brigade-M3 Europe..
PU
05/10BRIGADE-M3 EUROPEAN ACQUISITION CORP. : Threshold c..
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -6,03 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,37 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 184 M 184 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 496%
Chart BRIGADE-M3 EUROPEAN ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vijay P. Rajguru Chairman
Donald Ellis Morgan Chief Investment Officer & Managing Partner
Carlos Ignacio Sagasta-Reussi Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephan Walz Independent Non-Executive Director
Brenda Rennick Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIGADE-M3 EUROPEAN ACQUISITION CORP.4.57%184
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)10.03%60 840
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.23%24 159
HAL TRUST0.33%11 655
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.13.56%10 213
LIFCO AB (PUBL)30.58%9 623
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer