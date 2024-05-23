Pace Metals Ltd., formerly Brigadier Gold Limited, is a mineral mining company operating in the industry of mineral exploration. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on exploration of the Nemaska2 Lithium property, Quebec and the Killala Lake diamond property, Ontario. The Nemaska2 Lithium Property consists of over 162 mining titles covering a total area of 8,300 hectares and is located in northern Quebec, approximately 160 kilometers (km) east of James Bay, near the community of Nemaska. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Killala Lake South diamond property, consisting of 46 cell claim units located in Killala Lake, Foxtrap Lake area townships, Thunder Bay mining district, Ontario. Its wholly owned subsidiary is 1000196193 Ontario Ltd.

Sector Gold