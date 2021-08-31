Log in
    BGGS.Q   US1090431099

BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION

(BGGS.Q)
Briggs & Stratton : Powerful Debris Management in a Compact Frame

08/31/2021
MILWAUKEE (August 31, 2021) - Ferris, a brand of Briggs & Stratton®, is adding to its line of stand-on blowers with a new compact offering, the FB1000 Hurricane. The new unit is the perfect addition for any landscaping crew looking to expand its operations to get more done faster than ever before.

While the 35.5' overall width of the FB1000 is compact, it does not sacrifice power. Its Vanguard® V-Twin engine delivers 18hp* of reliable power. Coupled with a large horizontal impeller, the stand-on blower can provide 3500 CFM and 150+mph of hands-free debris cleaning power at ground speeds of up to eight mph.

'Landscapers have told us that they needed a stand-on blower with a smaller footprint for some jobs, and the FB1000 delivers,' said Kody Van Sistine, Ferris brand manager. 'It's a perfect addition to any growing lawn care or groundskeeping fleet and is packed with features to drive productivity and ensure operator comfort.'

Other features of the FB1000 include:

  • Patented foot-driven airflow direction control allows operators to keep their hands on the operating controls and maintain productivity.
  • A fold-up operator platform is isolated from bumps through polymer platform bumpers making for a more comfortable operating experience.
  • The 20 x 8-8 drive tires optimize stability and traction, while the flat-free front caster tires deliver reliable performance on all types of terrain.
  • Ergonomic steering controls and simple choke and throttle controls, plus a key-operated start, make the FB1000 intuitive to operate.

The FB1000 Hurricane is available through local Ferris Dealers starting this month with an MSRP of just over $9,000. It joins Ferris Mowers' two other larger stand-on blowers in the Hurricane line, the FB2000 and FB3000, as well as a complete line of spreader/sprayers and time-saving commercial lawnmowers.

For more information on the Ferris FB1000 Hurricane, visit www.FerrisMowers.com.

*All power levels are stated gross horsepower at 3600 RPM per SAE J1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton.

Media Contact:
Amy Rohn
Storytown PR
amy@storytownpr.com

Briggs & Stratton Corporation published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


