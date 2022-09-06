Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brigham Minerals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNRL   US10918L1035

BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.

(MNRL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-06 pm EDT
28.03 USD   -4.66%
05:26pBRIGHAM MINERALS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Brigham Minerals, Inc. - MNRL
BU
05:06pEnergy Down as Natural Gas Slides -- Energy Roundup
DJ
08:59aBrigham Minerals, Sitio Royalties to Combine in $4.8 Billion All-Stock Merger
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BRIGHAM MINERALS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Brigham Minerals, Inc. - MNRL

09/06/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (the “Company”) with Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Brigham will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.133 shares of common stock in the combined company for each share of Brigham that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mnrl/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 355 M - -
Net income 2022 182 M - -
Net Debt 2022 84,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,68x
Yield 2022 9,61%
Capitalization 1 579 M 1 579 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,69x
EV / Sales 2023 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brigham Minerals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28,03 $
Average target price 37,57 $
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Roosa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Blake C. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Ben M. Brigham Executive Chairman
Kari Arneil Potts Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
James R. Levy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.39.40%1 579
CONOCOPHILLIPS52.76%140 365
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.80%71 216
CNOOC LIMITED33.75%65 182
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION137.22%63 885
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED35.21%61 683