  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brigham Minerals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNRL   US10918L1035

BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.

(MNRL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:41 2022-10-04 am EDT
26.90 USD   +5.31%
11:15aBrigham Minerals Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Brigham Minerals, Inc. - MNRL
BU
09/20KeyBanc Initiates Coverage on Brigham Minerals With Sector Weight Rating
MT
09/09Brigham Minerals, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BRIGHAM MINERALS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Brigham Minerals, Inc. - MNRL

10/04/2022 | 11:15am EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (the “Company”) with Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Brigham will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.133 shares of common stock in the combined company for each share of Brigham that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mnrl/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 333 M - -
Net income 2022 160 M - -
Net Debt 2022 84,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,19x
Yield 2022 10,2%
Capitalization 1 384 M 1 384 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,40x
EV / Sales 2023 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 85,4%
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Roosa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Blake C. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Ben M. Brigham Executive Chairman
Kari Arneil Potts Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
James R. Levy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.21.10%1 384
CHEVRON CORPORATION29.30%297 002
CONOCOPHILLIPS52.36%139 995
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.01%70 284
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION111.97%59 509
CNOOC LIMITED18.06%57 476