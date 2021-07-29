Log in
    MNRL   US10918L1035

BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.

(MNRL)
Brigham Minerals, Inc. : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for August 5, 2021

07/29/2021 | 06:46am EDT
Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals” or “the Company”), a leading mineral and royalty interest acquisition company, plans to announce second quarter 2021 operating and financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. In conjunction with the release, Brigham Minerals will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time).

Brigham Minerals Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

About Brigham Minerals, Inc.

Brigham Minerals is an Austin, Texas based company that acquires and actively manages a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the core of some of the most active, highly economic, liquids-rich resource basins across the continental United States. Brigham Minerals’ assets are located in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company’s primary business objective is to maximize risk-adjusted total return to its shareholders by both capturing organic growth in its existing assets as well as leveraging its highly experienced technical evaluation team to continue acquiring minerals.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 152 M - -
Net income 2021 48,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 7,30%
Capitalization 859 M 859 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,73x
EV / Sales 2022 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 75,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 19,60 $
Average target price 22,60 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Roosa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Blake C. Williams CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Ben M. Brigham Executive Chairman
W. Howard Keenan Independent Director
James R. Levy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.78.34%859
CONOCOPHILLIPS41.84%76 539
CNOOC LIMITED7.80%44 423
EOG RESOURCES, INC.46.98%42 778
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED34.19%38 738
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY27.30%35 368