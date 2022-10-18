Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brigham Minerals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNRL   US10918L1035

BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.

(MNRL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
29.13 USD   +0.14%
10/11Brigham Minerals, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/04Brigham Minerals Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Brigham Minerals, Inc. - MNRL
BU
09/20KeyBanc Initiates Coverage on Brigham Minerals With Sector Weight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brigham Minerals, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release for November 3, 2022

10/18/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals” or “the Company”), a leading mineral and royalty interest acquisition company, plans to announce third quarter 2022 operating and financial results after market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Due to the pending merger, Brigham Minerals will not host a conference call.

About Brigham Minerals, Inc.

Brigham Minerals is an Austin, Texas based company that acquires and actively manages a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the core of some of the most active, highly economic, liquids-rich resource basins across the continental United States. Brigham Minerals’ assets are located in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company’s primary business objective is to maximize risk-adjusted total return to its shareholders by both capturing organic growth in its existing assets as well as leveraging its highly experienced technical evaluation team to continue acquiring minerals.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.
10/11Brigham Minerals, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/04Brigham Minerals Investor Alert By T : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Brigh..
BU
09/20KeyBanc Initiates Coverage on Brigham Minerals With Sector Weight Rating
MT
09/09Brigham Minerals, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements ..
AQ
09/08Insider Sell: Brigham Minerals
MT
09/07News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/06Brigham Minerals Investor Alert By T : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Brigh..
BU
09/06Energy Down as Natural Gas Slides -- Energy Roundup
DJ
09/06Transcript : Brigham Minerals, Inc., Sitio Royalties Corp. - M&A Call
CI
09/06Brigham Minerals, Sitio Royalties to Combine in $4.8 Billion All-Stock Merger
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 323 M - -
Net income 2022 153 M - -
Net Debt 2022 84,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 8,95%
Capitalization 1 576 M 1 576 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,14x
EV / Sales 2023 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brigham Minerals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 29,09 $
Average target price 37,71 $
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Roosa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Blake C. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Ben M. Brigham Executive Chairman
Kari Arneil Potts Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
James R. Levy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.37.93%1 576
CHEVRON CORPORATION37.46%315 754
CONOCOPHILLIPS63.98%150 676
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.10%70 853
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION130.01%62 575
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED37.55%60 054