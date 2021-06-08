Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Brigham Minerals, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MNRL   US10918L1035

BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.

(MNRL)
  Report
Brigham Minerals, Inc. : Announces Participation in RBC Capital Markets Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference

06/08/2021 | 07:33am EDT
Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals,” “Brigham,” or the “Company”) announced plans to participate in the RBC Capital Markets Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference. The Company is presenting on June 8th at 2:40 pm ET.

ABOUT BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.

Brigham Minerals is an Austin, Texas based company that acquires and actively manages a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the core of some of the most active, highly economic, liquids-rich resource basins across the continental United States. Brigham Minerals’ assets are located in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company’s primary business objective is to maximize risk-adjusted total return to its shareholders by both capturing organic growth in its existing assets as well as leveraging its highly experienced technical evaluation team to continue acquiring minerals.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 146 M - -
Net income 2021 43,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8,56 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 6,47%
Capitalization 892 M 892 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,18x
EV / Sales 2022 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 75,6%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 20,30 $
Last Close Price 20,35 $
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert M. Roosa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Blake C. Williams CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Ben M. Brigham Executive Chairman
W. Howard Keenan Independent Director
James R. Levy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.85.17%892
CONOCOPHILLIPS49.56%80 709
EOG RESOURCES, INC.74.51%50 791
CNOOC LIMITED21.45%50 175
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED48.15%44 593
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY49.89%41 645