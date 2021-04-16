Log in
Brigham Minerals, Inc. : Schedules First Quarter 2021 Conference Call for May 7, 2021

04/16/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals” or “the Company”), a leading mineral and royalty interest acquisition company, plans to announce first quarter 2021 operating and financial results after market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. In conjunction with the release, Brigham Minerals will host a conference call to discuss its results on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).

Brigham Minerals First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

About Brigham Minerals, Inc.

Brigham Minerals is an Austin, Texas based company that acquires and actively manages a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the core of some of the most active, highly economic, liquids-rich resource basins across the continental United States. Brigham Minerals’ assets are located in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company’s primary business objective is to maximize risk-adjusted total return to its shareholders by both capturing organic growth in its existing assets as well as leveraging its highly experienced technical evaluation team to continue acquiring minerals.


© Business Wire 2021
