Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Bright Dairy & Food Co.,Ltd    600597   CNE000001C99

BRIGHT DAIRY & FOOD CO.,LTD

(600597)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chinese Food-And-Beverage Stocks Decline, Easing From Recent Gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 11:37pm EDT

By Yifan Wang

Chinese food-and-beverage stocks are sharply lower in morning trade, as the sector pulls back from recent gains that were spurred by hopes for the continued recovery of consumer demand and appetite for defensive investments.

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., one of the country's top dairy products groups, was leading the morning downturn on Friday. Shares slumped 10% to 39.73 yuan (US$5.92) after the company's third-quarter earnings missed market expectations due to tepid demand for room-temperature products.

The decline comes after the stock's broad upturn this month. Shares hit a record closing high Thursday amid optimism that domestic spending will rebound further and increasing consumer demand for nutrition products in the wake of the pandemic.

Peers Bright Dairy & Food Co. and Panda Dairy Corp. were down 8.4% and 5.3%, respectively.

The liquor industry also weakened from its strong performance on Thursday. Leading Chinese-liquor company Luzhou Lao Jiao Co. fell 3.4% to CNY172.82 after jumping 10% during the last session after third-quarter net profit growth substantially exceeded investor expectations.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-20 2336ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRIGHT DAIRY & FOOD CO.,LTD -0.53% 16.77 End-of-day quote.32.15%
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD. 2.68% 44.14 End-of-day quote.42.66%
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD. 10.00% 178.97 End-of-day quote.106.47%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.37% 6.67925 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BRIGHT DAIRY & FOOD CO.,LTD
10/29Chinese Food-And-Beverage Stocks Decline, Easing From Recent Gains
DJ
2019Nestle, rivals vie for big baby formula prize in China's smaller cities
RE
2018China to prosecute former Bright Food chairman for graft
RE
2018China probes former Bright Food chairman for suspected graft
RE
2017U.S. Post Holdings tucks into British breakfast cereal Weetabix
RE
2014China brands beat global rivals with tea toothpaste & pickled plums
RE
2013China's Bright Food in talks to buy Israeli food group Tnuva
RE
2013China's Bright Food in talks to buy Israeli food group Tnuva
RE
2013China's Mengniu adds another deal with offer for Carlyle's Yashili
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 768 M 3 703 M 3 703 M
Net income 2020 511 M 76,4 M 76,4 M
Net Debt 2020 1 082 M 162 M 162 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,2x
Yield 2020 0,81%
Capitalization 20 535 M 3 058 M 3 070 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 12 125
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart BRIGHT DAIRY & FOOD CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
Bright Dairy & Food Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHT DAIRY & FOOD CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 19,42 CNY
Last Close Price 16,77 CNY
Spread / Highest target 67,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Luo General Manager
Jian Dong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shao Hua Pu Chairman
Rui Bing Liu Chief Financial Officer
Xiang Dong Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIGHT DAIRY & FOOD CO.,LTD32.15%3 068
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.42.66%38 868
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED99.34%21 325
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED23.02%19 630
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS10.11%9 665
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.75%8 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group