Bright Future Technology : BUSINESS UPDATE

Bright Future Technology Holdings Limited 輝煌明天科技控股有限公司

BUSINESS UPDATE

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the Group and Beijing Kuaishou Ads Co., Ltd. ("Kuaishou Ads") entered into an Advertising Agency Cooperation Agreement for the Year of 2021 with effect from 3 March 2021 and the Group has thereafter become one of the advertising agents of Kuaishou Ads for the year of 2021. The Company will place short video advertisements mainly in the media platform of Kuaishou Ads.

Kuaishou Ads is principally engaged in online marketing services business.

Shenzhen, 4 March 2021

