BRIGHT FUTURE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED    1351

BRIGHT FUTURE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1351)
Bright Future Technology : BUSINESS UPDATE

03/04/2021 | 04:09am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Bright Future Technology Holdings Limited 煌明天科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1351)

BUSINESS UPDATE

The announcement is made by Bright Future Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the Group and Beijing Kuaishou Ads Co., Ltd. ("Kuaishou Ads") entered into an Advertising Agency Cooperation Agreement for the Year of 2021 with effect from 3 March 2021 and the Group has thereafter become one of the advertising agents of Kuaishou Ads for the year of 2021. The Company will place short video advertisements mainly in the media platform of Kuaishou Ads.

Kuaishou Ads is principally engaged in online marketing services business.

By order of the Board

Bright Future Technology Holdings Limited

DONG Hui

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Shenzhen, 4 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. DONG Hui, Mr.

YANG Dengfeng, Mr. CEN Senhui, Ms. GAO Yuqing, and Ms. Tian Liuyihang; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. LIU Kin Wai, Mr. WEI Hai Yan and Mr. CHEN Shuo.

Disclaimer

Bright Future Technology Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 09:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
