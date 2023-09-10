STORY: Pennsylvania police on Sunday said a convicted murderer who escaped from prison more than a week ago had managed to slip through a search perimeter after stealing a van.

"I'm not going to make any excuse for you. I wish it had not happened."

That's according to Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens.

Police also released photos taken from a doorbell camera they say show Danelo Cavalcante trying to contact a former associate.

He was not home at the time, and later called the police when he saw the recording.

Bivens said Cavalcante unsuccessfully tried to reach a second associate on Saturday night.

That time, a neighbor contacted authorities.

"He is absolutely looking for support. He needs that support, he doesn't have it."

Police say they recovered the stolen van on Sunday morning.

They add - the new images show Cavalcante had shaved his beard and mustache and changed his prison clothes.

"You will note that Cavalcante is now clean-shaven, and wearing a bright green hooded sweatshirt."

The 34-year-old fugitive escaped on August 31 from Chester County Prison by scaling a wall. He was being held while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend.

Law enforcement raced to the area after he broke out but Bevins said the terrain made the search difficult.

"Tunnels. Very large drainage ditches. Things that could not be secured. You couple that with weather. Aviation being down for a night. There are a number of reasons."

Police have offered up to $20,000 for tips leading to his capture.