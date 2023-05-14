Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Bright Green Corporation
  News
  Summary
    BGXX   US10920G1004

BRIGHT GREEN CORPORATION

(BGXX)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-05-11
1.040 USD   -3.70%
Thai PM candidate casts vote in marijuana-print shirt
RE
Factbox-Eurovision 2023: Seven to look out for in the Grand Final
RE
Bright Green Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Thai PM candidate casts vote in marijuana-print shirt

05/14/2023 | 06:19am EDT
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's health minister and cannabis advocate Anutin Charnvirakul turned heads during Sunday's election as he arrived to cast his vote at a polling station wearing a dark shirt with bright green marijuana leaves.

The 56-year-old is the prime ministerial candidate for the Bhumjaithai Party, which has campaigned on a promise to promote medical marijuana after successfully pushing for the substance to be decriminalised last year.

Without associated regulations in place, recreational use surged, angering the Southeast Asian country's conservatives. Anutin has promised that if re-elected, he will tighten regulations to curb recreational use and restrict cannabis use to medical purposes only.

Anutin flashed a smile as he emerged from a voting booth and declined to answer reporters' questions about the symbolism of his shirt.

His party, which ran on the same platform in the 2019 election, came in fifth place then, giving it a position in the current military-backed government. It is likely to repeat that performance this year.

Polls will close at 1700 local time (1000 GMT) in Thailand, where 52 million eligible voters could upset the status quo of nearly a decade of a government backed by the military, headed by retired general, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Prayuth faces off against the populist platform of the opposition Pheu Thai party, backed by the billionaire Shinawatra family, which has won every election in Thailand since 2001.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -27,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3,66 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 181 M 181 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart BRIGHT GREEN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bright Green Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHT GREEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Seamus McAuley Chief Executive Officer
Saleem Elmasri Chief Financial Officer
Terry Rafih Executive Chairman
Alfie Morgan Independent Director
Dean M. Valore Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIGHT GREEN CORPORATION121.51%181
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.87%449 777
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY18.75%412 393
NOVO NORDISK A/S25.33%384 754
MERCK & CO., INC.5.58%297 235
ABBVIE INC.-8.95%259 615
