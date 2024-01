Bright Health Group, Inc. is a technology enabled healthcare company. The Company is focused on serving aging and underserved consumers that have unmet clinical needs through its fully aligned care model. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Care and Bright HealthCare. The Consumer Care segment is its value-driven care delivery business that manages risk in partnership with external payors. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care through its 74 owned primary care clinics within an integrated care delivery system. The Bright HealthCare segment is its delegated senior managed care business that partners with a group of aligned providers in California. The Bright HealthCare segment delivers financing solutions that are focused on consumer retail healthcare and delivered through its alignment model. The Company's integrated system of care includes embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.