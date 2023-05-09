Bright Health Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Results 05/09/2023 | 06:47am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q1’23 Revenue from Continuing Business of $756.3 million, up 23% year over year on strong growth in Consumer Care external value-based consumers served

Q1’23 Net Loss from Continuing Business of $94.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $35.1 million

Consumer Care segment generated positive Operating Income in Q1’23

Q1’23 California MCR was 89.0% excluding prior period Medical Costs, consistent with seasonal expectations

Maintaining expectation for 2023 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA profitability† Bright Health Group, Inc. (“Bright Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BHG), the technology enabled, value-driven healthcare company serving aging and underserved consumers with unmet clinical needs, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023. “Bright Health had a strong start to the year in the First Quarter. The Consumer Care segment generated positive Operating Income, and the Medical Cost Ratio in our Medicare Advantage business was in-line with our expectations after adjusting for prior period costs and given normal seasonality patterns,” said Mike Mikan, President and CEO of Bright Health. “Our Consumer Care business continued to add value-based care consumers in the First Quarter, and along with strength in our REACH ACO business, we believe that the segment is positioned well for long-term profitable growth.” Key Metrics As of March 31, 2023 2022 Consumer and Patient Metrics Bright HealthCare Consumers 123,000 120,000 Consumer Care Value-Based Consumers 373,000 530,000 Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) March 31 2023 2022 Financial Metrics Revenue $ 756,341 $ 613,263 Medical Cost Ratio - Bright HealthCare1 95.0 % 96.7 % Net Loss from Continuing Operations $ (94,792 ) $ (163,514 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (35,053 ) $ (59,089 ) 1 Bright HealthCare Medical Cost Ratio includes $27.5 million in prior period medical costs (608bps) in the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $2.1 million in prior period medical costs (49bps) in the three months ended March 31, 2022. See the table at the end of this release for additional information and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in the table above. Financial Outlook For full year 2023, Bright Health is providing the following guidance and commentary: Bright Health’s 2023 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA profitability expectations are unchanged, while Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio now forecast for the high end of the prior range. Bright Health’s Enterprise Revenue is expected to be between $2.9 billion and $3.1 billion

On a segment basis, Bright HealthCare Revenue is expected to be greater than $1.8 billion, while Consumer Care Revenue is expected to be between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion

Enterprise Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio is expected to be approximately 14% †

Bright Health expects to be Adjusted EBITDA profitable in 2023† † Reconciliations of projected Adjusted EBITDA and projected Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. With respect to Adjusted EBITDA, these GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of goodwill or intangible assets, transaction costs, share-based compensation expense, changes in the fair value of equity securities, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, contract termination costs, restructuring costs; and the tax effect of all such items. Historically, the Company has excluded these items from non-GAAP financial measures. With respect to Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio, these GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as stock-based compensation, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, contract termination costs, and depreciation and amortization. The Company currently expects to continue to exclude these items in future disclosures of non-GAAP financial measures and may also exclude other items that may arise (collectively, “non-GAAP adjustments”). The decisions and events that typically lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments, such as a decision to exit part of the business, are inherently unpredictable as to if or when they may occur. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results. Earnings Conference Call As previously announced, Bright Health Group will discuss the Company’s results, strategy, and outlook on a conference call with investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. Bright Health Group will host a live webcast of this conference call which can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the company’s website (investors.brighthealthgroup.com). Following the call, a webcast replay will be available on the same site. This earnings release and the Form 8-K filed May 9, 2023 can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website. Accordingly, investors should monitor this portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings and public conference calls and webcasts. About Bright Health Group Bright Health Group is a technology enabled, value-driven healthcare company that organizes and operates networks of affiliate care providers to be successful at managing population risk. We focus on serving aging and underserved consumers that have unmet clinical needs through our Fully Aligned Care Model in Florida, Texas and California, some of the largest markets in healthcare where 26% of the U.S. aging population call home. We believe everyone should have access to personal, affordable, and high-quality healthcare. Our mission is to Make healthcare right. Together. For more information, visit www.brighthealthgroup.com. Forward-Looking Statements Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. These statements often include words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimates,” “projections,” “outlook,” “ensure,” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding our plans and expectations with respect to Bright Health Group, Inc. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Factors that might materially affect such forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to comply with the terms of our credit facility, including financial covenants, both during and after any waiver period, and/or obtain any additional waivers of any terms of our credit facility to the extent required; our ability to sell our Medicare Advantage business in California on acceptable terms, including our ability to receive the proceeds thereof in a manner that would alleviate our current financial position; our ability to quickly and efficiently wind down our IFP businesses and MA businesses outside of California; potential disruptions to our business due to our corporate restructuring and resulting headcount reduction; our ability to accurately estimate and effectively manage the costs relating to changes in our businesses offerings and models; a delay or inability to withdraw regulated capital from our subsidiaries; a lack of acceptance or slow adoption of our business model; our ability to retain existing consumers and expand consumer enrollment; our and our Care Partner’s abilities to obtain and accurately assess, code, and report risk adjustment factor scores; our ability to contract with care providers and arrange for the provision of quality care; our ability to accurately estimate our medical expenses, effectively manage our costs and claims liabilities or appropriately price our products and charge premiums; our ability to obtain claims information timely and accurately; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; the risks associated with our reliance on third-party providers to operate our business; the impact of modifications or changes to the U.S. health insurance markets; our ability to manage the growth of our business; our ability to operate, update or implement our technology platform and other information technology systems; our ability to retain key executives; our ability to successfully pursue acquisitions and integrate acquired businesses; the occurrence of severe weather events, catastrophic health events, natural or man-made disasters, and social and political conditions or civil unrest; our ability to prevent and contain data security incidents and the impact of data security incidents on our members, patients, employees and financial results; our ability to comply with requirements to maintain effective internal controls; our ability to adapt to the new risks associated with our expansion into ACO REACH; and the other factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K (including all amendments to those reports) and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or changes in our expectations. Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets ​ ​ ​ Current assets: ​ ​ ​ Cash and cash equivalents $ 382,506 $ 466,325 Short-term investments 12,112 13,206 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,513 and $6,098, respectively 125,241 73,605 ACO REACH performance year receivable 882,884 99,181 Current assets of discontinued operations 2,225,739 2,783,474 Prepaids and other current assets 142,932 134,843 Total current assets 3,771,414 ​ 3,570,634 Other assets: ​ ​ ​ Long-term investments 3,816 5,401 Property, equipment and capitalized software, net 40,747 42,596 Goodwill 760,078 760,078 Intangible assets, net 242,286 249,083 Other non-current assets 29,664 37,260 Total other assets 1,076,591 ​ 1,094,418 Total assets 4,848,005 ​ 4,665,052 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Medical costs payable $ 458,465 ​ $ 411,753 Accounts payable 33,638 ​ 67,854 Unearned revenue 139,416 ​ 242 ACO REACH performance year obligation 719,420 — Short-term borrowings 303,947 303,947 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 2,225,739 2,783,474 Other current liabilities 131,256 ​ 121,424 Total current liabilities 4,011,881 ​ 3,688,694 Other liabilities 32,191 ​ 36,673 Total liabilities 4,044,072 ​ 3,725,367 ​ ​ ​ Redeemable noncontrolling interests 223,503 ​ 219,758 Redeemable Series A preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 750,000 shares authorized in 2023 and 2022; 750,000 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022 747,481 ​ 747,481 Redeemable Series B preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 175,000 shares authorized in 2023 and 2022; 175,000 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022 172,936 ​ 172,936 Shareholders’ equity (deficit): ​ Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 3,000,000,000 shares authorized in 2023 and 2022; 636,142,597 and 630,271,508 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively 63 ​ 63 Additional paid-in capital 3,005,592 ​ 2,972,271 Accumulated deficit (3,331,406 ) ​ (3,156,395 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,236 ) ​ (4,429 ) Treasury Stock, at cost, 2,522,148 shares at March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively (12,000 ) ​ (12,000 ) Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) (339,987 ) ​ (200,490 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders’ equity (deficit) $ 4,848,005 ​ $ 4,665,052 Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) ​ Three Months Ended March 31, ​ 2023 ​ 2022 Revenue: ​ ​ Premium revenue $ 502,918 $ 458,962 ACO REACH revenue 239,807 182,797 Service revenue 13,570 12,392 Investment income (loss) 46 (40,888 ) Total revenue 756,341 613,263 Operating expenses: ​ ​ Medical costs 688,515 594,248 Operating costs 140,324 159,117 Restructuring charges 3,357 6,864 Depreciation and amortization 9,891 12,897 Total operating expenses 842,087 773,126 Operating loss (85,746 ) (159,863 ) Interest expense 7,787 1,193 Other income — (784 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (93,533 ) (160,272 ) Income tax expense 1,259 3,242 Net loss from continuing operations (94,792 ) (163,514 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (74,669 ) (17,115 ) Net Loss (169,461 ) (180,629 ) Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,550 ) (14,605 ) Series A preferred stock dividend accrued (9,714 ) (8,938 ) Series B preferred stock dividend accrued (2,180 ) — Net loss attributable to Bright Health Group, Inc. common shareholders $ (186,905 ) $ (204,172 ) Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to Bright Health Group, Inc. common shareholders Continuing operations $ (0.18 ) $ (0.30 ) Discontinued operations (0.12 ) (0.02 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.30 ) (0.32 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 631,534 628,765 Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) ​ Three Months Ended March 31, ​ 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: ​ ​ ​ Net loss $ (169,461 ) ​ $ (180,629 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,891 ​ 13,041 Impairment of intangible assets — 6,720 Share-based compensation 33,320 ​ 32,921 Deferred income taxes 436 ​ 717 Unrealized loss on equity securities — 40,968 Other, net (2,807 ) ​ 2,378 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities: ​ Accounts receivable (43,409 ) ​ (29,221 ) ACO REACH performance year receivable (783,703 ) (638,641 ) Other assets 22,448 ​ (22,270 ) Medical cost payable (423,459 ) ​ 337,180 Risk adjustment payable 4,153 ​ 354,276 Accounts payable and other liabilities (119,416 ) ​ 52,182 Unearned revenue 137,563 ​ (18,402 ) ACO REACH performance year obligation 719,420 533,537 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (615,024 ) ​ 484,757 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments (2,880 ) ​ (782,091 ) Proceeds from sales, paydown, and maturities of investments 690,161 ​ 154,765 Purchases of property and equipment (1,863 ) ​ (5,491 ) Business divestitures, net of cash disposed of 1,370 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — ​ (310 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 686,788 ​ (633,127 ) Cash flows from financing activities: ​ ​ ​ Net proceeds from short-term borrowings — (155,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock — ​ 747,481 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1 ​ 257 Distributions to noncontrolling interest holders (1,805 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,804 ) ​ 592,738 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 69,960 ​ 444,368 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year 1,932,290 ​ 1,061,179 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 2,002,250 ​ $ 1,505,547 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: ​ ​ Changes in unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities in OCI $ 2,193 ​ $ (26,340 ) Cash paid for interest 7,157 ​ 1,168 Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information (in thousands) (Unaudited) Bright HealthCare ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, Statement of income (loss) and operating data: 2023 2022 Revenue: Premium revenue $ 453,370 $ 430,313 Investment income (loss) 46 80 Total revenue 453,416 430,393 Operating expenses Medical costs 430,928 416,200 Operating costs 49,453 41,117 Depreciation and amortization 4,408 4,459 Total operating expenses 484,789 461,776 Operating loss $ (31,373 ) $ (31,383 ) Medical Cost Ratio (MCR)(1) 95.0 % 96.7 % (1) Bright HealthCare medical cost ratio includes $27.5 million in prior period medical costs (608bps) in the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $2.1 million in prior period medical costs (49bps) in the three months ended March 31, 2022. Consumer Care ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, Statement of income (loss) and operating data: 2023 2022 Revenue: Premium revenue $ 49,548 $ 28,649 Affiliated revenue — 368,053 ACO REACH revenue 239,807 182,797 Service revenue 13,570 12,392 Investment income (loss) — (40,968 ) Total revenue 302,925 550,923 Operating expenses Medical costs 257,587 566,694 Operating costs 37,814 47,281 Depreciation and amortization 3,132 7,002 Total operating expenses 298,533 620,977 Operating income (loss) $ 4,392 $ (70,054 ) Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Historical Financials Recast Income Statement(1) (in thousands) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) and operating data: March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 Revenue: Premium revenue $ 458,962 $ 437,234 $ 423,995 $ 444,758 ACO REACH revenue 182,797 137,205 145,433 188,652 Service revenue 12,392 12,811 12,079 10,731 Investment income (loss) (40,888 ) (16,213 ) 4,882 (2,800 ) Total revenue 613,263 571,037 586,389 641,341 Operating costs Medical costs 594,248 507,322 506,235 598,438 Operating costs 159,117 140,650 146,532 185,731 Restructuring charges 6,864 2,791 1,215 20,869 Goodwill impairment — — 70,017 1,208 Intangibles impairment — — 42,611 — Depreciation and amortization 12,897 13,227 13,904 10,402 Total operating costs 773,126 663,990 780,514 816,648 Operating loss (159,863 ) (92,953 ) (194,125 ) (175,307 ) Interest expense 1,193 337 4,905 6,386 Other income (784 ) 2 (2 ) — Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (160,272 ) (93,292 ) (199,028 ) (181,693 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,242 2,904 1,762 (4,228 ) Net loss from continuing operations (163,514 ) (96,196 ) (200,790 ) (177,465 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (17,115 ) (155,134 ) (69,339 ) (480,327 ) Net loss (180,629 ) (251,330 ) (270,129 ) (657,792 ) Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (14,605 ) (23,336 ) (46,711 ) (11,012 ) Series A preferred stock dividend accrued (8,938 ) (9,461 ) (9,684 ) (9,806 ) Series B preferred stock dividend accrued — — — (1,798 ) Net loss attributable to Bright Health Group, Inc. common shareholders $ (204,172 ) $ (284,127 ) $ (326,524 ) $ (680,408 ) Operating Cost Ratio 25.9 % 24.6 % 25.0 % 29.0 % (1)The 2022 quarterly Statements of Income (Loss) have been recast to reflect the move of the IFP business to discontinued operations as well as to correct the accounting for gross versus net revenue recognition conclusion from certain value-based care arrangements and an error identified in the data to account for our risk adjustment factor. Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Historical Financials Recast Segment Information (1) (in thousands) (Unaudited) Bright HealthCare Recast 2022 Segment Information ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, Statement of income (loss) and operating data: 2022 2022 2022 2022 Revenue: Premium revenue $ 430,313 $ 419,594 $ 390,989 $ 411,149 Investment income (loss) 80 (29 ) 36 323 Total revenue 430,393 419,565 391,025 411,472 Operating expenses Medical costs 416,200 378,801 355,347 400,586 Operating costs 41,117 43,513 43,291 59,715 Goodwill impairment — — 70,017 — Depreciation and amortization 4,459 4,416 4,416 4,411 Total operating expenses 461,776 426,730 473,071 464,712 Operating loss $ (31,383 ) $ (7,165 ) $ (82,046 ) $ (53,240 ) Medical Cost Ratio (MCR) 96.7 % 90.3 % 90.9 % 97.4 % Consumer Care Recast 2022 Segment Information ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, Statement of income (loss) and operating data: 2022 2022 2022 2022 Revenue: Premium revenue $ 28,649 $ 17,640 $ 33,006 $ 33,609 Affiliated revenue 368,053 203,965 250,594 206,421 ACO REACH revenue 182,797 137,205 145,433 188,652 Service revenue 12,392 12,811 12,079 10,731 Investment income (loss) (40,968 ) (16,184 ) 4,846 (3,123 ) Total revenue 550,923 355,437 445,958 436,290 Operating expenses Medical costs 566,694 326,532 403,069 548,283 Operating costs 47,281 40,320 46,302 57,799 Goodwill impairment — — — 1,208 Intangible assets impairment — — 42,611 — Depreciation and amortization 7,002 7,195 6,375 3,680 Total operating expenses 620,977 374,047 498,357 610,970 Operating loss $ (70,054 ) $ (18,610 ) $ (52,399 ) $ (174,680 ) (1)The 2022 segment financials have been recast to reflect the move of the IFP business to discontinued operations as well as to correct the accounting for gross versus net revenue recognition conclusion from certain value-based care arrangements and an error identified in the data to account for our risk adjustment factor. Non-GAAP Financial Measures We use the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio. We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net Loss excluding loss from discontinued operations, Interest Expense, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, adjusted for the impact of impairment of goodwill or intangible assets, acquisition and financing-related transaction costs, share-based compensation, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of equity securities, contract termination and other exit costs and restructuring costs. We define Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio as Operating Cost Ration excluding share-based compensation. These non-GAAP measures have been presented in this quarterly Earnings Release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP because we believe they assist management and investors in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding and including items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes these measures are useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized term under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net Income (Loss) as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow available for management’s discretionary use as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company. Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio is not a recognized term under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Operating Cost Ratio as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company. The following table provides a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented: Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 Net loss $ (169,461 ) $ (180,629 ) Loss from discontinued operations (a) 74,669 17,115 EBITDA adjustments from continuing operations: Interest expense 7,787 1,193 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,259 3,242 Depreciation and amortization 9,891 12,897 Transaction costs (b) 1,849 852 Share-based compensation expense (c) 33,320 32,921 Change in fair value of equity securities — 40,968 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (d) (1,827 ) — Termination and other exit costs (e) 4,157 5,488 Restructuring costs (f) 3,303 6,864 EBITDA adjustments from continuing operations $ 59,739 $ 104,425 Adjusted EBITDA $ (35,053 ) $ (59,089 ) (a) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of discontinued operations. The comparable period in 2022 has been recast to exclude these impacts. Represents losses associated with the Commercial business segment that we exited at the end of 2022. (b) Transaction costs include accounting, tax, valuation, consulting, legal and investment banking fees directly relating to financing initiatives. These costs can vary from period to period and impact comparability, and we do not believe such transaction costs reflect the ongoing performance of our business. (c) Represents non-cash compensation expense related to stock option and restricted stock unit award grants, which can vary from period to period based on a number of factors, including the timing, quantity and grant date fair value of the awards. (d) Represents the non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration from business combinations, which is remeasured at fair value each reporting period. (e) Represents amounts paid for early termination of existing vendor contracts and, beginning in 2023, includes the impact of our MA legacy operations that we exited at the end of 2022. The adjustment in the comparable period in 2022 has been recast to include these impacts. (f) Restructuring costs represent severance costs as part of a workforce reduction and impairment of certain long-lived assets relating to our decision to exit the Commercial business for the 2023 plan year. The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio for the periods presented: Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 Operating Cost Ratio 18.6% 25.9% Impact of Share-based compensation expense (4.4)% (5.4)% Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio 14.1% 20.6% View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005350/en/

