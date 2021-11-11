Bright Health Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Bright Health Group, Inc. (“Bright Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BHG), a diversified healthcare services company building a technology-enabled, fully-aligned, national Integrated System of Care personalized for consumers, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“I am pleased with our continued growth and overall performance in the face of a uniquely challenging year, but more importantly, on our prospects for the future,” said Mike Mikan, President and CEO of Bright Health Group. “We are seeing proof points that highlight the power of our fully aligned model within local Integrated Systems of Care. For example, in Florida, we saw a 22% lower medical cost ratio and reduction in inpatient and ED admission rates for IFP members attributed to our owned and affiliated clinics. As we look to 2022, we are well positioned to expand this model to new markets, such as North Carolina and Texas, building on our strong growth and performance to date.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Bright Health Group’s total revenue of $1,079 million in the third quarter of 2021 increased by $727 million, or 206.3%, compared to the prior-year period. Revenue was primarily driven by organic membership growth in Bright HealthCare during the 2020 Open Enrollment Period and the 2021 Special Enrollment Period for our Commercial business that began on February 15, 2021, and NeueHealth organic and inorganic growth. The Company also experienced an increase in investment income due to a $46 million unrealized gain on equity securities.

Bright Health Group’s medical cost ratio (“MCR”) for the third quarter of 2021 was 103.0%, which includes a 540 basis point unfavorable impact from COVID-19 related costs and a 900 basis point unfavorable impact primarily from a cumulative reduction in premium revenue due to an inability to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives. Our MCR in the third quarter of 2020 was 90.1%, which included a 390 basis point unfavorable impact from COVID-19 costs and a 530 basis point favorable impact from non-COVID prior period developments.

The Company’s GAAP net loss was $296.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $237.5 million compared to the prior-year period. The Company’s non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $245.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $191.8 million compared to the prior-year period.

“Our year-to-date 2021 MCR of 90.3% represents solid performance, especially given the remarkable growth and unique factors we have experienced this year. As a company still building to scale, we expect to see some quarterly variation in performance from time to time. Overall, we believe matching payment to population health status is needed to align incentives and drive performance in the direct-to-consumer market. However, with a predominately new and rapidly growing business, population health risk is difficult to estimate in the near-term but is expected to improve as our markets and populations mature, setting us up well for 2022,” said Cathy Smith, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. “Our focus continues to be on generating long-term value for the business and our shareholders through relentless pursuit of our mission.”

Key Metrics

As of September 30, 2021 2020 Consumer and Patient Metrics Bright HealthCare Commercial Consumers 606,594 149,794 Bright HealthCare Medicare Advantage Consumers 114,094 57,751 NeueHealth Value-Based Patients 170,211 19,141

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands) September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Financial Metrics Revenue $ 1,078,657 ​ $ 352,120 $ 3,067,055 $ 847,542 Medical Cost Ratio 103.0 % 90.1 % 90.3 % 81.6 % Operating Cost Ratio 28.7 % 27.7 % 25.4 % 30.8 % GAAP Net Loss $ (296,722 ) $ (59,256 ) $ (364,990 ) $ (84,610 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (245,918 ) $ (54,084 ) $ (290,757 ) $ (81,188 )

Financial Outlook

For full year 2021, Bright Health Group is providing the following guidance and commentary:

Bright Health Group’s revenue is expected to be $4.1 billion to $4.2 billion with an expected enterprise medical cost ratio of approximately 92.5% plus or minus 50 bps.

On a segment basis, Bright HealthCare end-of-year membership is expected to be approximately 700,000, while NeueHealth revenue is expected to be approximately $575 million, or approximately $475 million excluding investment income.

Intercompany revenue elimination, comprised of payments from Bright HealthCare to NeueHealth for managing patient care and for network services, is expected to be approximately $(350) million.

Introducing Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021 of between $(550) and $(600) million(1).

Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets ​ ​ ​ Current assets: ​ ​ ​ Cash and cash equivalents $ 956,189 ​ $ 488,371 Short-term investments 331,719 ​ 499,928 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,701 and $2,602, respectively 99,216 ​ 60,522 Prepaids and other current assets 240,545 ​ 130,986 Total current assets 1,627,669 ​ 1,179,807 Other assets: ​ ​ ​ Long-term investments 681,923 ​ 175,176 Property, equipment and capitalized software, net 30,932 ​ 12,264 Goodwill 842,301 ​ 263,035 Intangible assets, net 351,519 ​ 152,211 Other non-current assets 40,751 ​ 28,309 Total other assets 1,947,426 ​ 630,995 Total assets $ 3,575,095 ​ $ 1,810,802 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit) ​ ​ ​ Current liabilities: ​ ​ ​ Medical costs payable $ 685,045 ​ $ 249,777 Accounts payable 95,161 ​ 57,252 Unearned revenue 34,917 ​ 34,628 Risk adjustment payable 548,352 ​ 187,777 Other current liabilities 88,133 ​ 35,847 Total current liabilities 1,451,608 ​ 565,281 Other liabilities 56,254 ​ 28,578 Total liabilities 1,507,862 ​ 593,859 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 130,029 ​ 39,600 Redeemable preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 and 166,307,087 shares authorized in 2021 and 2020, respectively; 0 and 164,244,893 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively — ​ 1,681,015 Shareholders’ equity (deficit): ​ ​ ​ Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 3,000,000,000 and 658,993,725 shares authorized in 2021 and 2020, respectively; 628,133,782 and 137,662,698 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively 63 ​ 14 Additional paid-in capital 2,823,244 ​ 9,877 Accumulated deficit (886,333 ) ​ (515,989 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 230 ​ 2,426 Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) 1,937,204 ​ (503,672 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders’ equity (deficit) $ 3,575,095 ​ $ 1,810,802

Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) ​ Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ​ 2021 ​ 2020 2021 ​ 2020 Revenue: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Premium revenue $ 1,020,233 ​ $ 345,426 $ 2,922,950 ​ $ 827,135 Service revenue 11,079 ​ 4,920 31,602 ​ 13,344 Investment income 47,345 ​ 1,774 112,503 ​ 7,063 Total revenue 1,078,657 ​ 352,120 3,067,055 ​ 847,542 Operating expenses: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Medical costs 1,050,943 ​ 311,319 2,640,143 ​ 675,114 Operating costs 309,790 ​ 97,379 779,090 ​ 260,650 Depreciation and amortization 14,205 ​ 2,678 25,981 ​ 5,550 Total operating expenses 1,374,938 ​ 411,376 3,445,214 ​ 941,314 Operating loss (296,281 ) ​ (59,256 ) (378,159 ) ​ (93,772 ) Interest expense 1,594 ​ — 6,282 ​ — Other income (1,226 ) — — — (1,226 ) — — Loss before income taxes (296,649 ) ​ (59,256 ) (383,215 ) ​ (93,772 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 73 ​ — (18,225 ) ​ (9,162 ) Net loss (296,722 ) ​ (59,256 ) (364,990 ) ​ (84,610 ) Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,942 ) ​ — (5,354 ) ​ — Net loss attributable to Bright Health Group, Inc. common shareholders $ (300,664 ) ​ $ (59,256 ) $ (370,344 ) ​ $ (84,610 ) Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to Bright Health Group, Inc. common shareholders $ (0.48 ) ​ $ (0.43 ) $ (1.19 ) ​ $ (0.62 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 630,378 ​ 136,337 312,294 ​ 135,926

Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) ​ Nine Months Ended September 30, ​ 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: ​ ​ ​ Net loss $ (370,344 ) ​ $ (84,610 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: ​ ​ ​ Depreciation and amortization 25,981 ​ 5,550 Share-based compensation 43,234 ​ 3,722 Deferred income taxes (17,946 ) ​ — Unrealized gains on equity securities (109,012 ) — Other, net 14,555 ​ 1,022 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities: ​ ​ ​ Accounts receivable (18,683 ) ​ 27,508 Other assets (86,836 ) ​ (24,980 ) Medical cost payable 342,531 ​ 35,458 Risk adjustment payable 359,257 ​ 68,186 Accounts payable and other liabilities 53,853 ​ (22,015 ) Unearned revenue (3,476 ) ​ 1,498 Net cash provided by operating activities 233,114 ​ 11,339 Cash flows from investing activities: ​ ​ ​ Purchases of investments (736,838 ) ​ (702,672 ) Proceeds from sales, paydown, and maturities of investments 536,110 ​ 349,113 Purchases of property and equipment (20,682 ) ​ (1,181 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (431,718 ) ​ (174,090 ) Net cash used in investing activities (653,128 ) ​ (528,830 ) Cash flows from financing activities: ​ ​ ​ Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock — ​ 686,840 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 10,581 ​ 874 Payments for debt issuance costs (3,391 ) — Proceeds from IPO 887,328 — Payments for IPO offering costs (6,686 ) ​ — Net cash provided by financing activities 887,832 ​ 687,714 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 467,818 ​ 170,223 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year 488,371 ​ 522,910 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 956,189 ​ $ 693,133

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of acquisition and financing-related transaction costs, share-based compensation and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration. This non-GAAP measure has been presented in this quarterly Earnings Release as a supplemental measure of financial performance that is not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP because we believe it assists management and investors in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding and including items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes this measure is useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized term under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net Income (Loss) as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow available for management’s discretionary use as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (296,722 ) $ (59,256 ) $ (364,990 ) $ (84,610 ) Interest expense 1,594 — 6,282 — Income tax (benefit) expense 73 — (18,225 ) (9,162 ) Depreciation and amortization 14,205 2,678 25,981 5,550 Transaction costs (a) 448 965 5,598 3,312 Share-based compensation expense (b) 24,180 1,529 43,234 3,722 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (c) 304 — 1,363 — Contract termination costs (d) 10,000 — 10,000 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (245,918 ) $ (54,084 ) $ (290,757 ) $ (81,188 )

(a) Transaction costs include accounting, tax, valuation, consulting, legal and investment banking fees directly relating to business combinations and certain costs associated with our initial public offering. These costs can vary from period to period and impact comparability, and we do not believe such transaction costs reflect the ongoing performance of our business. (b) Represents non-cash compensation expense related to stock option and restricted stock award grants, which can vary from period to period based on a number of factors, including the timing, quantity and grant date fair value of the awards. (c) Represents the non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration from business combinations, which is remeasured at fair value each reporting period. There was no material activity for periods prior to the first quarter of 2021. (d) Represents amount paid for early termination of an existing vendor contract.

