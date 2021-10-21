Log in
    BHG   US10920V1070

BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP, INC.

(BHG)
Bright Health : HealthCare Employer Solutions Business Expands to Arizona and North Carolina in 2022 and Broadens Product Benefits

10/21/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
  • In addition to locations in Arizona and North Carolina, the health plan also offers fully insured, level funded, and self-funded plans in Colorado, Nebraska, Tennessee and New Mexico, bringing Bright HealthCare’s Employer Solutions geographic footprint to 14 markets in 2022
  • The health plan is partnering with Headspace, First Dollar and Mineral to bring new consumer-centric product benefits to members and employers enrolled in its plans

Bright HealthCare (the health plan division of Bright Health Group, Inc.) expands Employer Solutions to new markets1, providing small and mid-size businesses with broader access to our Care Partner systems with attractive costs and multiple funding options.

“Our integrated model uses new technology to connect members to high-value care partners and increase member engagement. We have demonstrated that our model works in local markets across the United States to drive better health outcomes and reduced costs. We are excited to expand access to this model to even more consumers through our employer-sponsored offerings, where we believe we can have a significant impact on providing simple, personal and affordable coverage options for employers and their employees,” said Jeff Zavada, president of Employer Solutions at Bright HealthCare.

Starting in 2022 Bright HealthCare Employer Solutions plans will offer integrated Health Saving Accounts (HSAs) for all qualifying health plan members via its partnership with First Dollar. First Dollar’s HSA will be integrated with Bright HealthCare’s member experience and enable eligible members to save up to 32% on healthcare expenses with tax-free saving, spending and investing. Additionally, as part of the plan’s expanded offering, members 18+ will be able to access mental health support with a free Headspace membership and in-person visit options at the same cost as a primary care visit. Employer Solutions benefit administrators will receive free access to Mineral’s HR and compliance platform, including consultation services and trainings, among other tools.

“Our focus at Bright HealthCare is to drive long-needed innovation in employer-sponsored health care, keeping costs down and improving employee health,” said Zavada. "By partnering with these organizations, we will be offering a highly differentiated health plan solution in these markets, one that is solving real problems for employees and the businesses they work for.”

ABOUT BRIGHT HEALTHCARE

Bright HealthCare, through its affiliate health plan entities, delivers health care benefits to over 663,000 consumers across 14 states and 99 markets through its various lines of business which include Individual and Family, Medicare Advantage, and Employer health plans. Bright HealthCare also participates in a number of specialized plans, including Medicare Advantage Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans which are designed to exclusively serve individuals with severe or disabling chronic conditions. Bright HealthCare leverages its intelligent operating system and proprietary DocSquadTM solutions to produce better outcomes and reduce costs. Bright HealthCare is part of Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG). For more details about Bright HealthCare plans, visit www.brighthealthcare.com.

1 Bright HealthCare, the health plan division of Bright Health Group, Inc. operates in Arizona under the corporate names Bright Health Company of Arizona and Bright Health Insurance Company, in North Carolina under the corporate name of Bright Health Company of North Carolina, in Colorado and Nebraska under the corporate name Bright Health Insurance Company, and in Tennessee under the corporate name Bright Health Insurance Company of Tennessee.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 124 M - -
Net income 2021 -353 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 247 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 294 M 5 294 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 430
Free-Float 95,2%
Technical analysis trends BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 8,40 $
Average target price 16,44 $
Spread / Average Target 95,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Lawrence Mikan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Robert J. Sheehy Executive Chairman
Jeff M. Folick Independent Director
Linda R. Gooden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP, INC.0.00%5 294
AXA22.98%66 716
METLIFE, INC.41.85%57 069
PRUDENTIAL PLC7.28%54 587
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.46.02%44 095
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.60%39 490