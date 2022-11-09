Advanced search
BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP, INC.

(BHG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01 2022-11-08 pm EST
0.9783 USD   +2.71%
Bright Health : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

11/09/2022 | 07:01am EST
Bright Health Group

Third Quarter 2022 - Earnings Presentation

November 9, 2022

Disclaimer

Statements made in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements, and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies, and operational and financial outlook and guidance. These statements often include words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "project," "forecast," "estimates," "projections," "outlook," and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding our plans and expectations with respect to Bright Health Group, Inc. (the "Company"). Such forward- looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Factors that might materially affect such forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to quickly and efficiently wind down our IFP businesses and MA businesses outside of California; our ability to accurately estimate and effectively manage the costs relating to changes in our businesses offerings and models; a delay or inability to withdraw regulated capital from our subsidiaries; a lack of acceptance or slow adoption of our business model; our ability to retain existing consumers and expand consumer enrollment; our ability to accurately asses, code, and report IFP and MA risk adjustment factor scores for consumers; our ability to contract with care providers and arrange for the provision of quality care; our ability to accurately estimate our medical expenses, effectively manage our costs and claims liabilities or appropriately price our products and charge premiums; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; the risks associated with our reliance on third-party providers to operate our business; the impact of modifications or changes to the U.S. health insurance markets; our ability to manage the growth of our business; our ability to operate, update or implement our technology platform and other information technology systems; our ability to retain key executives; our ability to successfully pursue acquisitions and integrate acquired businesses; the occurrence of severe weather events, catastrophic health events, natural or man-made disasters, and social and political conditions or civil unrest; the impact of security incidents or breaches, loss of data and other related events on our members, patients, employees, and financial results; our ability to comply with requirements to maintain effective internal controls; our ability to adapt to the new risks associated with our expansion into Direct Contracting; and additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

2

Bright Health Group: A Technology Enabled, Value-Driven Healthcare Company

Focused on serving aging and underserved consumers through our Fully Aligned Care Model

Our Mission

Making Healthcare Right. Together.

Our Vision

Through aligned relationships with Care Partners, we help all people live healthy and brighter lives.

Focused on Affordable Healthcare for Aging and Underserved Populations with unmet needs in the largest healthcare markets

Delivered through a Fully Aligned Care Model where we align stakeholders financially, clinically, and through data and technology

Powered by an Integrated Technology

Platform that is purpose built to empower the Fully Aligned Care Model

3

Q3'22 Strong Performance

Positively revising Full Year MCR and EBITDA guidance

Third Quarter by the Numbers

$1.63

90.6%

$(82.9)

Billion

Million

Q3'22 Revenue

Q3'22 Medical Cost Ratio

Q3'22 Adjusted EBITDA(2)

Full Year Guidance(1)

~$6.8

90 - 92%

$(550) - (700)

Billion

Million

2022E Revenue

2022E Medical Cost Ratio

2022E Adjusted EBITDA(3)

(1)

2022 Guidance as of November 9, 2022

(2)

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss for applicable periods is contained in the appendix to this presentation

4

(3)

Please see the appendix to this presentation for a discussion of why a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not provided.

Key Updates

Implementing

Restructuring

Plans to More

Positively

Focused

Business Model

Revising Full

Year 2022 MCR

Strong

and Adjusted

EBITDA

Execution

Forecasts

Against 2022

Financial

Metrics

Medicare

Advantage and

NeueHealth

Well

Positioned for

2023

Expect 2023

Adjusted

EBITDA

Profitability

5

Disclaimer

Bright Health Group Inc. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
