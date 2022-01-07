Log in
    BHG   US10920V1070

BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP, INC.

(BHG)
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Bright Health Group, Inc. (BHG) on Behalf of Investors

01/07/2022 | 02:18pm EST
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Bright Health Group, Inc. (“Bright Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BHG) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

In June 2021, Bright Health completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 51 million shares of common stock for $18.00 per share.

On November 11, 2021, Bright Health reported its third quarter financial results, revealing earnings per share (“EPS”) of -$0.48 as calculated under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), missing consensus estimates by $0.31. The Company also reported a sharp rise in the Company’s medical cost ratio (“MCR”), advising investors that its MCR “for the third quarter of 2021 was 103.0%, including a 540 basis point unfavorable impact from COVID-19 related costs and a 900 basis point unfavorable impact primarily from a cumulative reduction in premium revenue due to an inability to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives.”

On this news, Bright Health’s stock fell $2.36, or 32%, to close at $4.94 per share on November 11, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Bright Health securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 134 M - -
Net income 2021 -680 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 936 M 1 936 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 430
Free-Float 95,2%
Managers and Directors
George Lawrence Mikan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Robert J. Sheehy Executive Chairman
Jeff M. Folick Independent Director
Linda R. Gooden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP, INC.-10.47%1 936
AXA4.32%73 779
METLIFE, INC.3.42%55 895
PRUDENTIAL PLC0.86%47 558
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.4.60%42 797
AFLAC INCORPORATED4.80%40 479