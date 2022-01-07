The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Bright Health Group, Inc. (BHG) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Bright Health Group, Inc. (“Bright Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BHG) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In June 2021, Bright Health completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 51 million shares of common stock for $18.00 per share.

On November 11, 2021, Bright Health reported its third quarter financial results, revealing earnings per share (“EPS”) of -$0.48 as calculated under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), missing consensus estimates by $0.31. The Company also reported a sharp rise in the Company’s medical cost ratio (“MCR”), advising investors that its MCR “for the third quarter of 2021 was 103.0%, including a 540 basis point unfavorable impact from COVID-19 related costs and a 900 basis point unfavorable impact primarily from a cumulative reduction in premium revenue due to an inability to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives.”

On this news, Bright Health’s stock fell $2.36, or 32%, to close at $4.94 per share on November 11, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

