Transcript : Bright Health Group, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference, May-10-2022 02:40 PM

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Multibaggers
Yield stocks
ESG stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Investment Themes
Europe's family businesses
Biomass
Smart City
US Basketball
Defense
Biotechnology
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
Europe's family businesses
Biomass
Smart City
US Basketball
Defense
Biotechnology
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Bright Health Group, Inc.
News
Summary
BHG
US10920V1070
BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP, INC.
(BHG)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
05/10 04:00:02 pm EDT
1.860
USD
-12.68%
05/04
TRANSCRIPT
: Bright Health Group, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04
BRIGHT HEALTH
: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04
Bright Health Group, Inc. Announces Impairment Charges for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : Bright Health Group, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference, May-10-2022 02:40 PM
05/10/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Here today. It's my pleasure to be introducing Bright Health Group. Bright Health is one of the fastest-growing managed care companies has a focus on the individual MA markets, but it also has a...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP, INC.
05/04
TRANSCRIPT
: Bright Health Group, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04
BRIGHT HEALTH
: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04
Bright Health Group, Inc. Announces Impairment Charges for the Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/04
Bright Health Group, Inc. Provides Group Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 202
CI
05/04
Bright Health Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
05/04
Bright Health Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
05/04
Earnings Flash (BHG) BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP Reports Q1 Revenue $1.83B, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
04/19
Bright Health Group to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on May 4, 2022
BU
04/14
Bright Health Group Continues to Drive Focus on Consumer Retail Markets with Fully Alig..
BU
04/07
NeueHealth Announces Participation in Innovative Medicare Model in Six States
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP, INC.
03/29
JPMorgan Downgrades Bright Health Group to Neutral From Overweight; Price Target is $2
MT
03/04
Bright Health Group Downgraded to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC, Price Target S..
MT
03/03
Barclays Adjusts Bright Health Group's Price Target to $4 From $5.50, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
7 051 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-1 017 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
181 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-1,17x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 165 M
1 165 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,14x
EV / Sales 2023
0,04x
Nbr of Employees
3 203
Free-Float
94,8%
More Financials
Chart BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
1,86 $
Average target price
3,28 $
Spread / Average Target
76,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Lawrence Mikan
Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine R. Smith
Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Robert J. Sheehy
Executive Chairman
Brian Gambs
Chief Technology Officer
Kedrick D. Adkins
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP, INC.
-45.93%
1 334
AXA
-15.07%
55 989
METLIFE, INC.
5.04%
53 379
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
-2.89%
39 416
AFLAC INCORPORATED
-1.42%
37 078
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
1.74%
36 347
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave