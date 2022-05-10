Log in
    BHG   US10920V1070

BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP, INC.

(BHG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/10 04:00:02 pm EDT
1.860 USD   -12.68%
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Bright Health Group, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04BRIGHT HEALTH : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04Bright Health Group, Inc. Announces Impairment Charges for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Transcript : Bright Health Group, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference, May-10-2022 02:40 PM

05/10/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Here today. It's my pleasure to be introducing Bright Health Group. Bright Health is one of the fastest-growing managed care companies has a focus on the individual MA markets, but it also has a...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 051 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 017 M - -
Net cash 2022 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 165 M 1 165 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 3 203
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP, INC.
Bright Health Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,86 $
Average target price 3,28 $
Spread / Average Target 76,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Lawrence Mikan Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Robert J. Sheehy Executive Chairman
Brian Gambs Chief Technology Officer
Kedrick D. Adkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP, INC.-45.93%1 334
AXA-15.07%55 989
METLIFE, INC.5.04%53 379
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-2.89%39 416
AFLAC INCORPORATED-1.42%37 078
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION1.74%36 347