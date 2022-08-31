Log in
    BFAM   US1091941005

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

(BFAM)
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY : Kwik Trip Opens On-Site Child Care Center at its Wisconsin Headquarters
Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $115 From $126, Reiterates Buy Rating
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $72 From $77, Keeps Underweight Rating
Bright Horizons Family : Kwik Trip Opens On-Site Child Care Center at its Wisconsin Headquarters

08/31/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
Kwik Trip and Bright Horizons partner to open childcare center to support coworkers

August 29, 2022 - Kwik Trip announced the opening of Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center, an on-site child care center at the company's headquarters in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The new center's opening will allow Kwik Trip coworkers the opportunity to balance their work and family life while providing high quality early education for their children.

"As a family-owned company, we are always looking for innovative ways to take care of our coworkers. Finding child care has been a stressful challenge for our coworkers. Our new Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center will be an important and much appreciated benefit for our people. We are delighted to partner with Bright Horizons who have so much expertise in this area," said Paula Buttner, Benefits Manager at Kwik Trip.

Operated in partnership with Bright Horizons, the country's largest provider of employer-sponsored child care, Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center serves a capacity of 168 children, ages six weeks through twelve years old. The center features a Discovery Driven Learning™ approach to inspire curiosity, health and safety policies backed by experts, and educator-created curriculum to support school readiness.

"Bright Horizons is proud to partner with Kwik Trip to provide a high-quality child care center for their coworkers," said Tonya Glamann, Regional Manager at Bright Horizons. "We're excited to be a part of their children's first stage of learning here at the center. All our programs are geared to ensure children have the language, math, science and social skills they need for elementary school, and we're also able to help parents incorporate learning experiences in their children's home life as well."

The center offers full time child care for Kwik Trip coworkers. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday August 30, 2022 at 10:00 am located at 2839 Darling Court in La Crosse. Media will be invited to tour the Learning Center following the ceremony.

To learn more about Kwik Trip Kids Leaning Center, visit here.

About Kwik Trip, Inc.

Kwik Trip is a family-owned company that serves customers with more than 800 convenient, clean retail convenience stores and also produces more than 80% of the products featured in the stores supplied by its own commissary, bakery, dairy and distribution center located in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Disclaimer

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 17:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
