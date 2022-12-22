Advanced search
    BFAM   US1091941005

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

(BFAM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-22 pm EST
63.92 USD   -0.05%
Bright Horizons Family : Latest Investor Presentation

12/22/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Investor Presentation

Q3 2022

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and made pursuant to, the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and generally contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "projects," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or "anticipates," or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, operating expectations, our investments, impact of our services, our market position, business trends, our future opportunities and business model, our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment and occupancy levels, long-term growth strategy and value, estimated effective tax rate and tax expense and benefits, our care solutions, quality and expanded service offerings, our ability to respond to changing demands, contributions from acquisitions, our future business and financial performance, and our updated 2022 financial guidance.

Our forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.'s (the "Company") control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, ongoing disruptions to our operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability or lack of government support; changes in the demand for child care, dependent care and other workplace solutions, including variations in enrollment trends and lower than expected demand from employer sponsor clients as well as variations in return to work protocols; the constrained labor market for teachers and staff and ability to hire and retain talent; including the impact of increased compensation and labor costs; the possibility that acquisitions may disrupt our operations and expose us to additional risk; our ability to pass on our increased costs; our indebtedness and the terms of such indebtedness; our ability to withstand seasonal fluctuations in the demand for our services; our ability to implement our growth strategies successfully; the overall macroeconomic environment, including the impact of inflation and interest rate fluctuations; changes in tax rates or policies; and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2022, under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' and other factors disclosed from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. There can be no assurance that the Company will realize these expectations or that these beliefs will prove correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP measures which are provided to assist in an understanding of the Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. business and its performance. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with the appropriate GAAP measure. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the relevant GAAP measures are provided in our SEC filings.

© 2022 Bright Horizons Family Solutions LLC

2

A Family of Solutions at Work

Bright Horizons is in the business of human potential. Our mission is to provide innovative solutions that help

children, families, employees and employers work together to unlock their full potential.

EARLY EDUCATION & CHILD

CARE

Customized early education and child care centers at or near the work site

1,081120,000

CentersCapacity

$1.7B

Revenue

$1.4B

$1.3B

$1.0B

2019

2020

2021

LTM1

BACK-UP CHILD &

ELDER CARE

Family support services for dependents of all ages, meeting short-term and long- term care needs

1,000+

10M+

Clients

Lives Covered

$388M

$395M

Revenue

$351M

$296M

2019 2020 2021 LTM1

COLLEGE COACH &

WORKFORCE EDUCATION

Workforce education, tuition assistance, loan repayment and college admission and educational advising services

$1B+

3M+

College Advising

Tuition Managed

Employees Cover

$114M

Revenue

$107M

$95M

$82M

2019

2020

2021

LTM1

(1) LTM as of 09/30/2022.

© 2022 Bright Horizons Family Solutions LLC

3

(excl. 2020 COVID-19disruption)

Bright Horizons At A Glance

BY THE NUMBERS

$1,954

$305

15.6%

1,081

MM

MM

SALES1

ADJUSTED

ADJUSTED

CENTERS

EBITDA1

EBITDA MARGIN1

GLOBALLY1

HIGHLIGHTS

20+ years of sales growth and margin expansion

Long-term contracts with blue chip customers that co-fund capital investment 95% employer-sponsored center client retention

New lines of business + international presence expand the growth opportunity Premier brand with focus on quality through all aspects of service experience

(1) LTM as of 09/30/2022, (2) As of 12/31/2021. See Summary of Adjustments for reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA.

© 2022 Bright Horizons Family Solutions LLC

1,350+ 26,000

CLIENTS EMPLOYEES2 SERVED

GLOBALLY1

We have been named

A Great Place to Work

around the Globe!

20x Recipient

3x Recipient

UK

Netherlands

16x Recipient

7x Recipient

4

Diversified Blue Chip Base

Customer End Markets

Representative Clients

(FYE '21 - All Segments)

Gov't

3%

Industrial 8% Tech 8%

Professional Services/Other 10%

Consumer 10%

Education 12%

Financial Services

16%

Healthcare &

Pharmaceuticals

33%

>1,350 Client Relationships

Largest Customer ~ 1% of Revenue

>200 of Fortune 500

Top 10 Customers ~ 8% of Revenue

Note: Industry allocations based on client revenues only.

© 2022 Bright Horizons Family Solutions LLC

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 22:59:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
