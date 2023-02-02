Bright Horizons Family Solutions Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Bright Horizons Family Solutions® Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) will release results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, February 16, 2023, after the stock market closes. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter 2022, the Company’s updated business outlook, its strategy and results.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-9039, or for international callers, 1-201-689-8470, and asking for the Bright Horizons Family Solutions conference call, moderated by Chief Executive Officer Stephen Kramer. Replays of the entire call will be available through March 9, 2023, at 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671, conference ID #13726922.

The fourth quarter 2022 earnings release and a link to the audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site, www.brighthorizons.com.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality early education and child care, back-up care, and workforce education services. For 35 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,100 early education and child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia and India, and serves more than 1,350 of the world’s leading employers. Bright Horizons’ early education and child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.

