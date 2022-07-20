Log in
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
90.25 USD   +1.62%
05:09pBright Horizons Family Solutions Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
10:29aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $83 From $91, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
07/01Bright Horizons Closes on $207 Million Buyout of Australian Rival, Deferred $106 Million Payment Due in Late 2023
MT
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/20/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
Bright Horizons Family Solutions® Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) will release results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after the stock market closes. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the second quarter 2022, the Company’s updated business outlook, its strategy and results.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-9039, or for international callers, 1-201-689-8470, and asking for the Bright Horizons Family Solutions conference call, moderated by Chief Executive Officer Stephen Kramer. Replays of the entire call will be available through August 23, 2022, at 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671, conference ID #13726920.

The second quarter 2022 earnings release and a link to the audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site, www.brighthorizons.com.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality early education and child care, back-up care, and workplace education services. For 35 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,000 early education and child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and India and serves more than 1,350 of the world’s leading employers. Bright Horizons’ early education and child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 046 M - -
Net income 2022 144 M - -
Net Debt 2022 641 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 276 M 5 276 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 25 800
Free-Float 98,1%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Howard Kramer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth J. Boland Chief Financial Officer
David H. Lissy Non-Executive Chairman
Eric R. Lindgren Chief Information Officer
Mary Burke Afonso COO-North America Center Operations
Sector and Competitors
